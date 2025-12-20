Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
New Dad Vicky Kaushal Says Leaving Newborn For Work Was Tough: 'Better At Changing Diapers'

New dad Vicky Kaushal admitted his first work trip after his son’s birth was difficult, calling fatherhood magical and saying he’s now “better at changing diapers than acting”.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After recently stepping into fatherhood with the birth of his baby boy with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal has opened up about how profoundly life has changed for him. The actor admitted that being away from his newborn for work was far more difficult than he had imagined, adding that the emotions that come with becoming a parent are still hard for him to articulate.

Vicky Kaushal on being a new father

Vicky shared these thoughts while accepting the Actor of the Year honour at the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 awards, held in Delhi on Friday. He was recognised for his performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava, one of the biggest cinematic successes of the year.

Taking the stage, Vicky dedicated the award to his loved ones and spoke about the bittersweet moment of travelling for work soon after becoming a father. “Thank you, this is for my family and my little one who has come in as a blessing… Yeh pehli baar hai jo main shehar chhodhke aaya hoon after becoming a father, and it was very tough (This is the first time I’ve left the city after becoming a father, and it was very tough). It was very tough, but I'm sure when he grows up, and he watches this, he'll be proud of his dad,” he said.

When asked whether fatherhood felt challenging, Vicky explained that everything still feels new and overwhelmingly positive. “It is too new to feel any challenges. It's all magical right now. It's all very blissful right now… I don’t know main shabdon mein nahi baiyan kar sakta ke kya feeling hai (I can’t describe the feeling in words). There are all sorts of objectives that I can say, but it's just a very special feeling, and, truly God has been very kind. The family is very happy, and this one is for my entire family and especially for him,” he shared, drawing warm reactions from the audience. He also joked that he is now “better at changing diapers than acting”.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif relationship

Vicky and Katrina welcomed their baby boy in November and announced the news with a heartfelt message that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” Several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana and Karan Johar, congratulated the couple on this new chapter.

The actor and Katrina tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9, 2021, after keeping their relationship largely private until their marriage.

On the work front

Professionally, Vicky has had a remarkable year. Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, emerged as one of India’s highest-grossing films of 2025, earning ₹807 crore worldwide. He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Katrina was last seen on screen in Merry Christmas.

 

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif
