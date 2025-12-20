Mumtaz Reveals She Charged Rs 18–20 Lakh For TV Appearance With Dharmendra

Veteran actress Mumtaz has reflected on her rare television appearance with Dharmendra on Indian Idol Season 13 in 2023, which marked the duo’s first time together on TV in nearly five decades. Opening up about the experience, Mumtaz revealed that she generally avoids television shows, largely because she feels the remuneration offered often does not match her stature. She also disclosed that she was paid approximately Rs 18–20 lakh for that particular appearance.

Mumtaz took Rs 20 lakh for her TV appearance

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Mumtaz explained why she has largely stayed away from television despite repeated offers. “Even today, they call me on television. When I went on TV for the first time with Dharam ji and danced with him on the stage, that was the only time I went on television,” she said. Elaborating further, she added, “And till now, they have contacted me over one hundred times and I told them about my price… They said that people do it in Rs 3-4 lakh, so I told them that I can’t say anything for those people, that’s their wish. They can do it for free also, but this is my price. I have always been like that.”

Mumtaz stressed that being firm about her fees has always been a part of her professional life, even during her peak years as a leading star. “I have told the televison people a thousand times that this is my price, I can adjust Rs 20-25k, but not more than that. I did only one show, I took Rs 18-20 lakh for that. They said they can’t pay me, and I haven’t done it, I don’t want to do it. Paisa pheko, tamasha dekho!” she remarked.

Mumtaz on turning down Seeta Aaur Geeta

The actress also addressed her decision to turn down the iconic film Seeta Aur Geeta, a role that eventually went to Hema Malini. When asked whether a lower fee played a role in her refusal, Mumtaz responded, “Not just fees. But yes, that was also one of the reasons. But, Ramesh Sippy sahab was a big producer and director at that time, so he thought I might do it in Rs 2 lakh because he was a big producer. Every big producer has their own ego issues. But thankfully, I was getting so many films already that I didn’t feel this film would do anything special for me. So, things didn’t work out between us. But you see, Hema Malini did it na.”

Asked if she ever regretted the decision, Mumtaz firmly denied it. “How many other films in her (Hema Malini) career became a hit? She has more or me? Please make the list, I have given more hits. I don’t want to overstate, please forgive me God! But, because you asked this, I had to give an answer. I would have loved to do that subject, but I didn’t want to lower my value or level. Producers start questioning if you do a film at a lesser fee for someone,” she said.

Mumtaz and Dharmendra on-screen chemistry

Mumtaz and Dharmendra were one of the most popular on-screen pairs of their time and starred together in several films, including Loafer (1973) and Jheel Ke Us Paar (1973). Their chemistry remains fondly remembered by audiences. Recently, Mumtaz also shared a touching tribute to the late actor on social media, recalling their enduring bond and cinematic legacy.