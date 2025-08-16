Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment'Bigad Gayi Hai Ghar Se?’: Mukesh Khanna Takes A Dig At Jaya Bachchan After Parliament Video Row

'Bigad Gayi Hai Ghar Se?’: Mukesh Khanna Takes A Dig At Jaya Bachchan After Parliament Video Row

Jaya Bachchan is under fire after a viral video showed her pushing a fan outside Parliament. Mukesh Khanna, Kangana Ranaut, and Ashoke Pandit have strongly criticised her behaviour.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 02:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan is once again making headlines, this time for her interaction with a fan outside Parliament. A video of her allegedly pushing a man who tried to click a selfie has gone viral on social media, sparking criticism from across quarters.

Mukesh Khanna Criticises Jaya Bachchan’s Behaviour

Speaking to FilmyGyan, actor Mukesh Khanna weighed in on the controversy and expressed his disapproval of Jaya’s conduct, especially towards journalists. He said, “Aaj kal ye jo unka journalists ke sath ‘kya kar raha hai tu, kon hai, kya chahiye, this is wrong. Aap inke liye jee rahe ho, aur aajkal ye jo Rajya Sabha mein bolti hai mujhe aisa lagta hai ya to ye bigad gayi hai ghar se, ya Modi ke khilaf bolna hai isliye hi bolti hai. Aise-aisa argument deti hai jo mujhe nahi ache lagte.”

According to Khanna, her tone and mannerisms in public life often come across as dismissive and disrespectful.

The Viral Video Incident

The backlash began after Jaya Bachchan lost her temper at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Tuesday. A video that surfaced online shows her reacting sharply when a man attempted to take a selfie with her. She was seen pushing him aside and saying, “Kya kar rahe hain aap? What is this?” The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing sharp criticism.

Kangana Ranaut and Ashoke Pandit Also React

Actor Kangana Ranaut was among the first to comment on the incident. Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Most spoilt and privileged woman. People put up with her tantrums/nonsense just because she is Amitabh Bachchan ji’s wife. That Samajwadi topi looks like a rooster comb, while she looks like a fighting cock!! Such disgrace and shame.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also condemned the episode. Sharing his views on Instagram, he said the behaviour was “highly condemnable” and showed “humiliation towards people who have elected her to serve them.” He added, “A public servant can’t afford to be sulking and irritated 24×7. One expects humility and compassion from an artist of her calibre who has been loved by her fans, who are responsible for providing her this stature and position.”

The incident has since fuelled a wider debate over the responsibilities of public figures and the behaviour expected from elected representatives.

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jaya Bachchan Viral Video Jaya Bachchan Controversy Jaya Bachchan Pushes Fan Mukesh Khanna Jaya Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Parliament Incident Jaya Bachchan Backlash
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zelenskyy To Meet Trump In Washington On Monday After 'No Deal' At US-Russia Summit
Zelenskyy To Meet Trump In Washington On Monday After 'No Deal' At US-Russia Summit
World
'Up To Zelenskyy Now': Trump Shifts Onus On Ukraine For Peace Deal After '10/10' Meeting With Putin
'Up To Zelenskyy Now': Trump Shifts Onus On Ukraine For Peace Deal After '10/10' Meeting With Putin
World
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Talks Without Agreement On Ending Ukraine War
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Summit Without Ukraine Ceasefire
India
Vajpayee Death Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute At 'Sadaiv Atal,' Hails His Vision For Self-Reliant India
President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget