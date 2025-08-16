Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan is once again making headlines, this time for her interaction with a fan outside Parliament. A video of her allegedly pushing a man who tried to click a selfie has gone viral on social media, sparking criticism from across quarters.

Mukesh Khanna Criticises Jaya Bachchan’s Behaviour

Speaking to FilmyGyan, actor Mukesh Khanna weighed in on the controversy and expressed his disapproval of Jaya’s conduct, especially towards journalists. He said, “Aaj kal ye jo unka journalists ke sath ‘kya kar raha hai tu, kon hai, kya chahiye, this is wrong. Aap inke liye jee rahe ho, aur aajkal ye jo Rajya Sabha mein bolti hai mujhe aisa lagta hai ya to ye bigad gayi hai ghar se, ya Modi ke khilaf bolna hai isliye hi bolti hai. Aise-aisa argument deti hai jo mujhe nahi ache lagte.”

According to Khanna, her tone and mannerisms in public life often come across as dismissive and disrespectful.

The Viral Video Incident

The backlash began after Jaya Bachchan lost her temper at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Tuesday. A video that surfaced online shows her reacting sharply when a man attempted to take a selfie with her. She was seen pushing him aside and saying, “Kya kar rahe hain aap? What is this?” The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing sharp criticism.

Kangana Ranaut and Ashoke Pandit Also React

Actor Kangana Ranaut was among the first to comment on the incident. Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Most spoilt and privileged woman. People put up with her tantrums/nonsense just because she is Amitabh Bachchan ji’s wife. That Samajwadi topi looks like a rooster comb, while she looks like a fighting cock!! Such disgrace and shame.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also condemned the episode. Sharing his views on Instagram, he said the behaviour was “highly condemnable” and showed “humiliation towards people who have elected her to serve them.” He added, “A public servant can’t afford to be sulking and irritated 24×7. One expects humility and compassion from an artist of her calibre who has been loved by her fans, who are responsible for providing her this stature and position.”

The incident has since fuelled a wider debate over the responsibilities of public figures and the behaviour expected from elected representatives.