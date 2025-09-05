Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesVivek Agnihotri Accuses West Bengal Govt Of Blocking The Bengal Files Release, Mulls Legal Action

Vivek Agnihotri Accuses West Bengal Govt Of Blocking The Bengal Files Release, Mulls Legal Action

Director Vivek Agnihotri alleges West Bengal govt and police are threatening theatre owners to stop The Bengal Files. Producer Pallavi Joshi appeals to President Murmu.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 08:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has alleged that the West Bengal government and police are pressuring theatre owners to not screen his upcoming film 'The Bengal Files' in the state. The movie, which revisits the communal riots of August 1946 in Kolkata, is set to release nationwide on Friday.

Director Says Legal Action Being Considered

Speaking at the film’s premiere on Thursday, Agnihotri claimed that the producers are exploring legal options to ensure the film’s smooth release. “Whatever the West Bengal government is doing is illegal and unconstitutional. We are planning to file a writ petition, but will decide based on what happens tomorrow and accordingly we will take legal action,” the director said.

Theatre Owners Report Alleged Intimidation

The filmmaker further claimed that exhibitors, including major multiplex chains, have informed him of alleged threats from state officials. “A lot of theatre owners, including the leading multiplex chains officials have said that the police have been threatening them of dire consequences if they release the film. They are like, ‘What will we do if they barge in and destroy our property?’” Agnihotri stated. He added that the film has also been dubbed in Bengali, citing significant audience demand.

Pallavi Joshi Appeals to President Murmu

Pallavi Joshi, actor and producer of the film, revealed that she has sought intervention from President Droupadi Murmu. “We have appealed to the President as well. As a woman, I have written to her personally, seeking a smooth release for our film,” Joshi said.

The Bengal Files marks the final installment in Agnihotri’s 'The Files' trilogy, following 'The Tashkent Files' (2019) and 'The Kashmir Files' (2022). The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Saswata Chatterjee, and Darshan Kumarr.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 08:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
The Bengal Files Controversy Vivek Agnihotri Bengal Files Bengal Files West Bengal Release Bengal Files Theatre Threats
Preferred Sources
