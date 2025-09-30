Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesVarun Dhawan Marks Durga Ashtami With Children, Calls Prasad Meal His ‘Best Ever’

Varun Dhawan Marks Durga Ashtami With Children, Calls Prasad Meal His ‘Best Ever’

Varun Dhawan celebrates Durga Ashtami with kids and enjoys a traditional meal. The actor is also promoting his next film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, set to release on Dussehra 2025.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Varun Dhawan, on Tuesday, took to social media to share a glimpse of his Durga Ashtami celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Bawaal’ actor shared a few photos in which he is seen sitting on the floor with a group of kids. In the first image, Varun is seen posing happily with them after the Kanjak Puja. He is also seen enjoying halwa and puri prasad along with the children. Sharing the images, the actor simply wrote, “Happy Durga Ashtami #bestmeal.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Meanwhile, Varun is currently busy promoting his upcoming romantic drama “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.” Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on Dussehra, October 2, 2025. The film is set against the lively backdrop of a grand Indian wedding. With a traditional ‘shaadi setup’ at its core, the movie promises to revive the timeless charm and joy of a classic family entertainer.

In an interview with IANS, Shashank Khaitan revealed how he decided on the star cast and what it was like collaborating with Varun Dhawan once again.

He shared, “Well, to be honest, there was never really a choice when it came to Varun. We developed this story together—it was our idea from the start. So, it would’ve been awkward if I had taken this concept elsewhere. (laughs) But seriously, we genuinely enjoy working together. This is our third film, but it feels like we’ve spent far more time than that collaborating creatively. So, when this story came about, both lead actors were obvious choices for me. Now that the film is complete and just a few days away from release, I truly believe we couldn’t have asked for a better cast.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Bollywood 2025 Releases Varun Dhawan New Movie
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ABP Exclusive: 'US Told Us Not To Start War' — Chidambaram Reveals What Happened After 26/11 Mumbai Attack
ABP Exclusive: 'US Told Us Not To Start War' — Chidambaram Reveals What Happened After 26/11 Mumbai Attack
World
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
World
Gandhi Statue Vandalised In London, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns
Gandhi Statue Vandalised In London, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns
Cities
Karur Stampede: In First Arrest, TVK Leader Nabbed As Hunt On For More Accused; 3 Held For Spreading Rumours
Karur Stampede: In First Arrest, TVK Leader Nabbed As Hunt On For More Accused; 3 Held For Spreading Rumours
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: UP ATS Arrests Four Militants Planning Sharia Push, Weapons Funding Linked To Pakistan
Bihar Election: Bihar final voter list to be released today; 7.35 crore names expected, minor cuts possible
Swami Chaitanyanand Uncooperative In Custody As Mobile Forensics Reveal Key Evidence Amid Outcry Now
Stray Dogs Attack: Child Attacked By Stray Dogs In Pune; CCTV Captures Harrowing Assault, Parents Rescued
Asia Cup: Team India returns after Asia Cup victory; Surya Kumar Yadav, Tilak Varma receive grand welcome
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget