The Bengal Files Trailer: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Declares ‘If Kashmir Hurt You, Bengal Will Haunt You’

Vivek Agnihotri unveils the trailer of The Bengal Files, the latest in his Files franchise after The Kashmir Files.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
The trailer of 'The Bengal Files' is finally out, and it comes with a chilling warning: “If Kashmir hurt you, Bengal will haunt you.” The film, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Pallavi Joshi, Abhishek Agarwal, and Agnihotri himself, is the latest addition to the director’s controversial yet popular Files series, following The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files.

A Dark Chapter From Bengal’s History

Set against the backdrop of West Bengal’s violent political past, the film revisits episodes of communal unrest and systemic neglect. Drawing from testimonies and real-life events, 'The Bengal Files' shines a light on what Agnihotri calls the “long-ignored Hindu genocide.”

The trailer is filled with hard-hitting moments, including dialogues like: “Yeh Paschim Bangal hai, yaha do constitution chalta hai, ek Hinduao ka, ek Musalmanon ka,” and “Sirf Zameen ka tukda nahi, Bharat ka light house hai Bangal.”

 

The three-minute video ends with a haunting question: “Kyu Azaadi ke 80 saal baad bhi hum ussi communal politics se ladh rahe hai? Kya hum aazad hai?” Through intense visuals, silence-filled pauses, and stirring dialogues, the trailer leaves audiences unsettled and contemplative.

Agnihotri on Why the Trailer Launched in Kolkata

The film features National Award-winning actors Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty alongside Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, and others. At the trailer launch event in Kolkata, director Vivek Agnihotri said: “The Bengal Files is a wake-up call… a roar that we will not let Bengal become another Kashmir. We decided to launch the trailer in Kolkata to bring authenticity to the portrayal of untold story of Hindu Genocide and you will witness a glimpse of it in the trailer. The nation should prepare… because if Kashmir hurt you, Bengal will haunt you.”

With its release, 'The Bengal Files' looks set to ignite fresh debates and discussions, much like its predecessors.

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Anupam Kher Mithun Chakraborty The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri Pallavi Joshi Darshan Kumaar The Bengal Files Trailer
