Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesTanuja Chandra On Directing Irrfan Khan: ‘Not Easy, Wouldn’t Do Too Many Takes’

Tanuja Chandra On Directing Irrfan Khan: ‘Not Easy, Wouldn’t Do Too Many Takes’

Tanuja Chandra recalls working with Irrfan Khan on Qarib Qarib Singlle, describing the experience as “beautiful, difficult” and sharing how the actor preferred fewer takes to preserve spontaneity.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 02:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Filmmaker Tanuja Chandra recently reflected on her experience working with the late Irrfan Khan, calling it both “beautiful” and “difficult.” Discussing their collaboration for the 2017 romantic comedy Qarib Qarib Singlle on The Pooja Bhatt Show, Tanuja said, “Working with Irrfan was beautiful, difficult. He's not easy. He wouldn't like to do too many takes because he used to think that the spontaneity would go away.”

 Irrfan took an entire year to say yes to Qarib Qarib Singlle

Tanuja also shared how Irrfan took an entire year to agree to the project. “He took one year to say yes, till I finally said, ‘You know, Irrfan, if it's not going to happen, maybe another time.’ So his wife (Sutapa Sikdar) said, ‘Let's make it with someone else.’ ‘We'll make it with Farhan. We'll make it with Farhan. Will you make it with Farhan?’ This is what Irrfan said,” she recalled.

She highlighted his dedication to his craft, mentioning how Sutapa shared stories of him rehearsing at 3 a.m., walking around the house and reciting his dialogues aloud to perfect them.

Humour and warmth on set

Tanuja also remembered some light-hearted moments from filming. “And, you know, at the time of dubbing, I remember my poor sound designer—he'd say, ‘Irrfan ji, speak a little louder.’ ‘Why? Can't you hear me?’” she shared. She also fondly recalled a preview in 2017: “I’m short, you know, it’s difficult to compose both of us together in one frame. So I was like, ‘I'm so short, the frame is getting ruined.’ He said, ‘After this film, I feel that you're really tall.’”

About Qarib Qarib Singlle

The film starred Irrfan Khan and Parvathy Thiruvothu, with Neha Dhupia in a cameo. It followed the story of two contrasting personalities, Yogi and Jaya, who meet on a dating app and rediscover themselves while confronting their pasts.

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018 and passed away in 2020 after a long battle. Known for his ability to navigate both critically acclaimed and mainstream films, he remains one of Indian cinema’s most beloved actors. For Tanuja Chandra, directing him was a rare, challenging, and profoundly rewarding experience—one she continues to cherish.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 02:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Irrfan Khan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe On India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe
Election 2025
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
India
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Leopard Spotted Walking On Paved Road In Bilaspur, Residents Panic; Forest Team Alert Now!
Stone Pelting And Firing Erupt In Lucknow Over Land Dispute, Three Injured Hospitalized
Punjab IPS Officer Puran Kumar Suicide Note Names 10 Senior Officers Alleging Harassment
Breaking: Massive Fireworks Factory Explosion In Konaseema Kills Six, Several Injured Rescue Ongoing
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing Row Intensifies As Chirag Paswan Demands At Least 36 Seats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget