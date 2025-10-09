Tanuja Chandra On Directing Irrfan Khan: ‘Not Easy, Wouldn’t Do Too Many Takes’

Filmmaker Tanuja Chandra recently reflected on her experience working with the late Irrfan Khan, calling it both “beautiful” and “difficult.” Discussing their collaboration for the 2017 romantic comedy Qarib Qarib Singlle on The Pooja Bhatt Show, Tanuja said, “Working with Irrfan was beautiful, difficult. He's not easy. He wouldn't like to do too many takes because he used to think that the spontaneity would go away.”

Irrfan took an entire year to say yes to Qarib Qarib Singlle

Tanuja also shared how Irrfan took an entire year to agree to the project. “He took one year to say yes, till I finally said, ‘You know, Irrfan, if it's not going to happen, maybe another time.’ So his wife (Sutapa Sikdar) said, ‘Let's make it with someone else.’ ‘We'll make it with Farhan. We'll make it with Farhan. Will you make it with Farhan?’ This is what Irrfan said,” she recalled.

She highlighted his dedication to his craft, mentioning how Sutapa shared stories of him rehearsing at 3 a.m., walking around the house and reciting his dialogues aloud to perfect them.

Humour and warmth on set

Tanuja also remembered some light-hearted moments from filming. “And, you know, at the time of dubbing, I remember my poor sound designer—he'd say, ‘Irrfan ji, speak a little louder.’ ‘Why? Can't you hear me?’” she shared. She also fondly recalled a preview in 2017: “I’m short, you know, it’s difficult to compose both of us together in one frame. So I was like, ‘I'm so short, the frame is getting ruined.’ He said, ‘After this film, I feel that you're really tall.’”

About Qarib Qarib Singlle

The film starred Irrfan Khan and Parvathy Thiruvothu, with Neha Dhupia in a cameo. It followed the story of two contrasting personalities, Yogi and Jaya, who meet on a dating app and rediscover themselves while confronting their pasts.

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018 and passed away in 2020 after a long battle. Known for his ability to navigate both critically acclaimed and mainstream films, he remains one of Indian cinema’s most beloved actors. For Tanuja Chandra, directing him was a rare, challenging, and profoundly rewarding experience—one she continues to cherish.