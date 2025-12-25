Shah Rukh Khan Joins Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty Drops Big Cameo Bombshell

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has inadvertently set the internet buzzing after revealing key details about Jailer 2, the much-anticipated sequel to Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-led blockbuster. While confirming that the film will once again be packed with high-profile cameos, Mithun also let slip a major surprise — Shah Rukh Khan is part of the project. His comments have also sparked speculation about his own role in the Tamil actioner.

Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo revealed by Mithun Chakraborty

During a conversation with Siti Cinema, Mithun was asked whether he prefers working within specific genres like family dramas, action films or thrillers. Brushing aside the idea of being boxed into a category, he said, “No, you cannot decide like that. My next is Jailer 2, where everybody is against me.”

He then went on to name the star-studded cast, adding, “Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, all their characters are against me.” With that statement, Mithun not only confirmed Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement but also strongly hinted that he may be playing the antagonist in the film.

Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan to share screen space for the first time

If confirmed, Jailer 2 will mark the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan. Some fans may recall Rajinikanth’s perceived presence in Anubhav Sinha’s Ra. One (2011), where his character Chitti from Enthiran (2010) was referenced. However, actor Suresh Menon clarified the long-standing speculation earlier this year. Speaking to Digital Commentary in May, he said, “There were rumours that Rajinikanth saab himself would come for the cameo. I think I can speak about it now. That wasn’t him. It’s a known secret in the industry that he wasn’t keeping well at that time.”

While Shah Rukh famously paid tribute to Rajinikanth with the song Lungi Dance in Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express (2013), the two superstars have never appeared together on screen — a gap Jailer 2 now seems set to fill.

The first Jailer, released in 2023, featured Rajinikanth alongside Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa, with Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff making special appearances. The sequel will see Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprise their roles, with Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan returning, and Shah Rukh Khan’s reported cameo adding a major pan-Indian appeal to the film.