Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Set For A Two-Part Release? Trailer Drops Tomorrow

After dazzling audiences with his charismatic presence in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) and briefly returning as Simmba in Singham Again (2024), Ranveer Singh is finally gearing up for a full-fledged comeback as a leading man. His upcoming film Dhurandhar, slated for a December release, has already sparked massive excitement online. The actor recently unveiled the film’s teaser, leaving fans thrilled to see him in an intense, power-packed avatar.

Buzz Suggests Dhurandhar May Be Split Into Two Parts

In an interesting development, industry chatter hints that Dhurandhar may release in two installments. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the team is likely considering a structure similar to Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 and Part 2.

A source told the portal, “There have been reports that Dhurandhar is a two-part saga. Hence, the film, which will be released on December 5, will be the first installment. It’ll end at a decisive point and the story will then continue in the second part.”

Insiders believe the cliffhanger could be dramatic enough to leave audiences eagerly awaiting the continuation. Referencing iconic cinematic suspense, the source added that a moment as gripping as the famous “Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara” twist could send fans into a frenzy.

Part 2 Expected in 2026 if Plan Materialises

The same source further noted, “It is said that director Aditya Dhar has shot extensively and the film has shaped up really well. But since it's very lengthy, they have toyed with the idea of breaking it into 2 parts. If this is the plan, then Dhurandhar’s part 2 will arrive next year, preferably in the first half.”

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar is all set to make noise tomorrow, November 18, with the grand unveiling of its much-awaited trailer. With Ranveer Singh stepping into yet another fierce, larger-than-life role, anticipation among cinephiles is at an all-time high.