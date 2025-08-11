Jr NTR On Entering Bollywood With War 2: ‘Every South Indian Has A Doubt'

With War 2 locked in for an Independence Day release on August 14, Telugu superstar Jr NTR has opened up about stepping into Hindi cinema for the first time and the warm welcome he received from co-star Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring Kiara Advani, the high-octane action thriller is set for a box office clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

Jr NTR's Bollywood Debut

Speaking at a pre-release event in Hyderabad on August 10, Jr NTR admitted to initial doubts about how Bollywood audiences would receive him. Kiara Advani was absent from the event, having recently welcomed her daughter with Sidharth Malhotra in July.

“I come from South India, and thanks to SS Rajamouli for erasing many boundaries between South and North, which are just films. But every South Indian has a doubt: ‘Kya accept karenge yeh log?’ Thank you for accepting me with wide and open arms, and for that beautiful hug you gave me on the first day. This is not a movie about NTR going into Hindi cinema, but Hrithik equally coming into Telugu cinema," he said.

Learning from Hrithik Roshan

The actor described his 75 days of working with Hrithik Roshan as a transformative experience. “I have learned a lot from Hrithik and often see myself in him… I can’t wait to get back on set with him," he shared.

Praise for Ayan Mukerji

Jr NTR also credited director Ayan Mukerji for shaping War 2 into what he calls a “visual extravaganza.”

“Ayan has spent sleepless nights carving this visual extravaganza. Thank you for being a guiding force. As I promised you, 2025 will have another blockbuster from this country, and his name is going to be Ayan Mukerji," the actor said. “He will be remembered for helming one of the greatest films of the era.”

CBFC Changes Before Release

According to Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC reviewed War 2 in detail and instructed several audio and visual modifications. These included muting “inappropriate references” in six different parts of the film and replacing one “obscene” dialogue entirely with a toned-down alternative.

A two-second “obscene” gesture occurring about a minute after the dialogue was also removed. Additionally, the CBFC ordered a 50% reduction in certain sensual visuals, amounting to roughly nine seconds, reportedly from Kiara Advani’s bikini scene.

Following these changes, War 2 received a U/A 16+ certificate on August 6, with a runtime of 2 hours, 59 minutes, and 49 seconds (179.49 minutes).

About War 2

The film pits Hrithik Roshan’s Major Kabir Dhaliwal against Jr NTR’s Vikram—two elite Indian spies with clashing visions of patriotism. Kiara Advani’s Kavya Luthra plays a pivotal role in how their confrontation unfolds.

A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, the film continues the YRF Spy Universe, which also connects Pathaan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Known for its slick action sequences and stylish execution, the franchise’s latest chapter promises both adrenaline and emotion.