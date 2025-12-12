Human Cocaine Movie Trailer Drops—Crime, Horror, & Harsh Realities Unfold

The trailer of Human Cocaine has finally been released across various digital and media platforms, and the early reactions are pouring in. Packed with shocking visuals and intense moments, the film promises a raw and unsettling look into the hidden world of drug rackets, crime and survival.

The trailer showcases Pushkar Jog in a completely transformed avatar as a captive, trapped in a dangerous and inescapable web. Ishita Raj, known for her romantic and light-hearted roles, takes on a dark, gritty, and grungy character for the first time, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Ishita, seen becoming captive alongside Pushkar, brings a grounded and emotional depth that heightens the tension in every frame. Siddhant Kapoor makes a striking impact with his unconventional look, appearing in a black mini dress that adds to his mysterious and edgy character. Veteran actor Zakir Hussain appears in a terrifying and powerful role, leaving a strong impression with his menacing presence.

Human Cocaine delves into the emergence of a newer, highly expensive variant of cocaine crafted through an extremely brutal and disturbing process. As this terrifying reality unfolds, Pushkar Jog and Ishita Raj find themselves caught in its dark and dangerous spiral. Packed with intense moments, unsettling visuals and harsh truths, the film presents a hard-hitting narrative inspired by real events, exposing a side of the underworld that remains largely unseen.

Speaking about the film, Pushkar Jog said, “Human Cocaine pushed me as an actor and as a person. The character is trapped in circumstances beyond his control and that helplessness, that fear, that anger stayed with me even after the camera stopped rolling. This is one of the most intense projects I have been a part of.”

Writer and director Sarim Momin said, “Human Cocaine is a reflection of a frightening reality that exists around us. It is not meant to be comfortable or easy to watch. It is meant to disturb, to provoke and to start conversations. Every character in this film represents a side of society that is often hidden.”

Starring Ishita Raj, Siddhant Kapoor, Zakir Hussain and a powerful ensemble of British actors, the film carries a strong international aesthetic. Directed and written by Sarim Momin, Human Cocaine is produced under the banners of Scarlet Slate Studios, Vinelight Ltd and Textstep Services Pvt. Ltd in association with Goosebumps Entertainment. The producers are Chee Teng Joo and Harit Desai. The film is shot by cinematographer Sopan Purandare and edited by Sandeep Francis. The gripping background score is composed by Kshitij Tarey, while the choreography is handled by Pawan Shetty and Khalid Sheikh, adding further intensity to the narrative.

Shot extensively across the United Kingdom, Human Cocaine is not just a film — it is an unflinching mirror to a world we are afraid to confront. The film is slated for a theatrical release on January 16, 2026.