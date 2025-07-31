Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesHansal Mehta Applauds Aamir Khan’s Move To Release Sitaare Zameen Par On YouTube For ₹100

Hansal Mehta Applauds Aamir Khan’s Move To Release Sitaare Zameen Par On YouTube For ₹100

Hansal Mehta has praised Aamir Khan’s decision to release Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube for ₹100, calling it a “smart, forward-looking move” that could change how films reach audiences.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 10:01 PM (IST)

In an unconventional but forward-thinking move, Aamir Khan has decided to bypass OTT giants and instead bring his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par directly to YouTube. Following its theatrical run, the film will be available to stream on a pay-per-view basis for ₹100 starting August 1. This decision breaks from the current trend where films typically head to streaming platforms after cinemas.

Aamir’s choice to take the spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par (2007) to YouTube has sparked conversation across the industry. Joining the chorus of voices reacting to this surprise strategy, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to social media to express his support, calling the move a step in the right direction for Indian cinema.

Hansal Mehta praises Aamir Khan's decision

“Aamir Khan releasing Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube as a pay‑per‑view title after its theatrical run is not a threat to anyone. It’s a smart, forward‑looking move that deserves applause, not knee‑jerk criticism,” Mehta wrote in a tweet.

He also emphasised that this initiative shouldn’t be mistaken as an attack on theatres or OTT platforms.

“Our ecosystem is skewed toward instant gratification and a handful of giant spectacles. Theatrical windows are treated like rigid commandments, while OTT has become the only post‑theatrical refuge. So many thoughtful films vanish or languish. That’s neither sustainable nor fair to the diversity of work we produce. If this model works, it will embolden more producers to back films that don’t follow the herd mentality currently dominating the sector.”

Mehta states advantages of Aamir's decision

Mehta outlined several advantages of Aamir’s decision, from giving filmmakers more control over how their content reaches audiences, to opening up new revenue streams beyond traditional OTT deals.

“When and how a film meets its audience should be a maker’s choice not a gate‑kept decree,” he stated, while also pointing out that pay-per-view on accessible platforms like YouTube can “democratise access” and expand viewership beyond multiplexes and curated streaming catalogues.

Hansal Mehta concluded by calling on the industry to embrace such bold experiments:

“Celebrate experiments like this. They could be the bridge that lets more films breathe, travel, and be discovered on their own timelines, on audiences’ own terms.”

Looking to the future, Aamir Khan has also announced plans to upload his entire Aamir Khan Productions filmography to YouTube. That includes acclaimed titles like Lagaan (2001), Taare Zameen Par (2007), and Peepli Live (2010).

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 10:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hansal Mehta Aamir Khan Sitaare Zameen Par
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
India
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Gandhi Backs US Prez
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Backs Trump
Cricket
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget