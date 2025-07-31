In an unconventional but forward-thinking move, Aamir Khan has decided to bypass OTT giants and instead bring his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par directly to YouTube. Following its theatrical run, the film will be available to stream on a pay-per-view basis for ₹100 starting August 1. This decision breaks from the current trend where films typically head to streaming platforms after cinemas.

Aamir’s choice to take the spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par (2007) to YouTube has sparked conversation across the industry. Joining the chorus of voices reacting to this surprise strategy, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to social media to express his support, calling the move a step in the right direction for Indian cinema.

Hansal Mehta praises Aamir Khan's decision

“Aamir Khan releasing Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube as a pay‑per‑view title after its theatrical run is not a threat to anyone. It’s a smart, forward‑looking move that deserves applause, not knee‑jerk criticism,” Mehta wrote in a tweet.

He also emphasised that this initiative shouldn’t be mistaken as an attack on theatres or OTT platforms.

“Our ecosystem is skewed toward instant gratification and a handful of giant spectacles. Theatrical windows are treated like rigid commandments, while OTT has become the only post‑theatrical refuge. So many thoughtful films vanish or languish. That’s neither sustainable nor fair to the diversity of work we produce. If this model works, it will embolden more producers to back films that don’t follow the herd mentality currently dominating the sector.”

— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 31, 2025

Mehta states advantages of Aamir's decision

Mehta outlined several advantages of Aamir’s decision, from giving filmmakers more control over how their content reaches audiences, to opening up new revenue streams beyond traditional OTT deals.

“When and how a film meets its audience should be a maker’s choice not a gate‑kept decree,” he stated, while also pointing out that pay-per-view on accessible platforms like YouTube can “democratise access” and expand viewership beyond multiplexes and curated streaming catalogues.

Hansal Mehta concluded by calling on the industry to embrace such bold experiments:

“Celebrate experiments like this. They could be the bridge that lets more films breathe, travel, and be discovered on their own timelines, on audiences’ own terms.”

Looking to the future, Aamir Khan has also announced plans to upload his entire Aamir Khan Productions filmography to YouTube. That includes acclaimed titles like Lagaan (2001), Taare Zameen Par (2007), and Peepli Live (2010).