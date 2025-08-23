Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesAkshay Kumar & Saif Ali Khan Reunite After 18 Years For Priyadarshan’s 'Haiwaan'

Akshay Kumar & Saif Ali Khan Reunite After 18 Years For Priyadarshan’s 'Haiwaan'

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 17 years for Priyadarshan's "Haiwaan," marking their comeback since "Tashan" (2008).

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The 90s nostalgia is back for Bollywood fans as Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have teamed up once again for their upcoming film Haiwaan. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, went on floors on Saturday, marking the duo’s reunion nearly two decades after their last outing in Tashan (2008), which failed to impress at the box office.

Akshay Shares BTS With Priyadarshan & Saif

Akshay took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video featuring him, Saif, and director Priyadarshan in a candid moment.

Expressing his excitement, Akshay wrote: “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 17 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!! @kvn.productions @thespianfilms_ind”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jolly Mishra - Asli Jolly from Kanpur (@akshaykumar)

Saif Returns to Sets After Knife Attack

Saif Ali Khan, who suffered multiple stab wounds during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence in January this year, is now back on film sets. The frightening incident occurred around 2:15 am when an intruder broke into his home, attacking a house help before Saif intervened to protect him. The actor sustained six knife injuries—two dangerously close to his spine—while bravely fending off the assailant.

Akshay & Priyadarshan Gear Up for Bhoot Bangla

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has also joined forces with Priyadarshan for another project titled Bhoot Bangla. The horror drama is expected to release towards the end of 2025, reuniting one of Hindi cinema’s most commercially successful actor-director duos.

 

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar Saif Ali Khan Haiwaan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Celebrities
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda’s Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda’s Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
Business
'No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests': Jaishankar Highlights 'Red Line' In India-US Trade Talks
'No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests': Jaishankar Highlights 'Red Line' In India-US Trade Talks
Science
'India Will Have Its Space Station, Pool Of Astronauts': PM Modi's Big Announcement On National Space Day
'Space Station, Pool Of Astronauts': PM Modi's Big Announcement On National Space Day
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: CISF Detains Another Suspicious Man Near Parliament Amid Heightened Security | ABP NEWS
Bihar Politics: RahuI Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav Meet Makhana Farmers in Bihar During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
Breaking: Has the Supreme Court’s decision on stray dogs struck the right balance between compassion and public safety?
Breaking: Cloudburst Hits Chamoli’s Tharali in Uttarakhand, One Missing, Major Damage Reported | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: FIR Filed Against Tejashwi Yadav in UP Over Remarks Against PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
17 Years On, Kandhamal’s Wound Remains Open: Justice Eludes Swami Laxmanananda
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget