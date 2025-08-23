Akshay Kumar & Saif Ali Khan Reunite After 18 Years For Priyadarshan’s 'Haiwaan'

The 90s nostalgia is back for Bollywood fans as Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have teamed up once again for their upcoming film Haiwaan. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, went on floors on Saturday, marking the duo’s reunion nearly two decades after their last outing in Tashan (2008), which failed to impress at the box office.

Akshay Shares BTS With Priyadarshan & Saif

Akshay took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video featuring him, Saif, and director Priyadarshan in a candid moment.

Expressing his excitement, Akshay wrote: “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 17 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!! @kvn.productions @thespianfilms_ind”

Saif Returns to Sets After Knife Attack

Saif Ali Khan, who suffered multiple stab wounds during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence in January this year, is now back on film sets. The frightening incident occurred around 2:15 am when an intruder broke into his home, attacking a house help before Saif intervened to protect him. The actor sustained six knife injuries—two dangerously close to his spine—while bravely fending off the assailant.

Akshay & Priyadarshan Gear Up for Bhoot Bangla

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has also joined forces with Priyadarshan for another project titled Bhoot Bangla. The horror drama is expected to release towards the end of 2025, reuniting one of Hindi cinema’s most commercially successful actor-director duos.