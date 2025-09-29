After Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday In Talks For Romantic Actioner With Ali Abbas Zafar? Fans React

After the phenomenal success of Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara earlier this year, all eyes are on its breakout stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Fans have been buzzing with curiosity about their next projects, and the rumor mill hasn’t slowed down one bit.

In recent weeks, speculation has been rife that Aneet Padda might replace Kiara Advani in Maddock Films’ Shakti Shalini. Meanwhile, Ahaan Panday is reportedly in talks for a high-octane action film backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF).

And now, fresh reports hint that Ahaan is indeed being considered for a romantic actioner helmed by none other than Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar, with YRF chief Aditya Chopra closely involved in the project.

Ahaan Panday as the New Face of Action-Romance?

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ali Abbas Zafar is planning a romantic action film with Aditya Chopra as producer.

A source revealed,“Ali Abbas Zafar has been developing an action romance with Aditya Chopra as his next directorial. Ali has wowed audiences with dramas like Sultan, and even in an action-packed film like Tiger Zinda Hai, he kept the emotional storytelling front and center. He now wants to return to that blend of drama and action in his next. After seeing Ahaan Panday’s performance in Saiyaara, Ali was impressed by his ability to carry emotional and dramatic scenes.”

Reportedly, it was Aditya Chopra himself who suggested Ahaan’s name, believing the actor’s “underexposure is his biggest strength.” The script is already locked, and the film is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2026.

Fans React: Excitement and Skepticism in Equal Measure

The news has split the internet. Some fans are thrilled about Ahaan joining forces with Ali Abbas Zafar and YRF. One fan commented: “If Mohit Suri can make a comeback, Ali Abbas Zafar absolutely can. I just hope YRF fixes their VFX department. Ahaan should do one film every two years to maintain intrigue and go the Ranbir/Ranveer route.”

Another fan added, “He needs to work with big directors at this stage in his career. Since it’s an ‘action romance,’ it doesn’t sound like a big-budget VFX mess. Rumors say it’s a boxing theme, so it seems Ali is going back to his roots.”

Concerns About Ahaan’s Career Path

However, not everyone is convinced this is the right move for the young actor. Critics argue that most successful action stars—like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan—began their careers with romantic films before transitioning into action.

One internet user pointed out: “Just because it’s working for Salman, SRK, and Hrithik doesn’t mean people want to watch a 27-year-old do action. He needs more romcoms or romantic dramas first.”

Another wrote: “Ahaan could be the next-gen romance hero, but they’re turning him into an action star in his second film. Audiences are tired of action movies; Saiyaara worked because of its music and romance, not because of over-the-top stunts.”