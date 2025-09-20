After Kalki 2898 AD Exit, Deepika Padukone Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan For 'King'

Actor Deepika Padukone has officially confirmed that she will star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in his upcoming film King. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Deepika shared a heartfelt post as she began shooting for the much-anticipated project, just days after exiting the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone Begins Shooting for King

Sharing a close-up photo where she and Shah Rukh Khan held hands on set, Deepika recalled an important lesson she learned from the superstar 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om.

She wrote, “The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success.”

Deepika continued, “I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together? #king #day1 @iamsrk @s1danand.”

Her husband Ranveer Singh reacted to the post, commenting, “Bestest Besties!” with heart and halo emojis.

Deepika and SRK: A Blockbuster Duo

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have previously collaborated on five successful films: Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Jawan, and Pathaan. King marks their sixth on-screen partnership, once again under the direction of Siddharth Anand.

Deepika’s Exit from Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika’s announcement comes shortly after Vyjayanthi Movies revealed that she will no longer be part of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. In an official statement, the makers cited the need for a higher level of “commitment” as the reason for parting ways.

The production house wrote, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Deepika starred in the first part of the sci-fi epic alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film grossed approximately ₹1100 crore worldwide.

About King and Deepika’s Upcoming Projects

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King boasts a star-studded cast including Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.

Apart from King, Deepika will also be seen in Atlee’s upcoming film AA22xA6 opposite Allu Arjun.