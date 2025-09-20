Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesAfter Kalki 2898 AD Exit, Deepika Padukone Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan For 'King'

After Kalki 2898 AD Exit, Deepika Padukone Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan For 'King'

Deepika Padukone confirmed her role in Shah Rukh Khan's "King," marking their sixth collaboration. She shared a heartfelt Instagram post recalling a lesson learned from SRK during "Om Shanti Om."

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 09:07 AM (IST)

Actor Deepika Padukone has officially confirmed that she will star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in his upcoming film King. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Deepika shared a heartfelt post as she began shooting for the much-anticipated project, just days after exiting the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone Begins Shooting for King

Sharing a close-up photo where she and Shah Rukh Khan held hands on set, Deepika recalled an important lesson she learned from the superstar 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om.

She wrote, “The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success.”

Deepika continued, “I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together? #king #day1 @iamsrk @s1danand.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Her husband Ranveer Singh reacted to the post, commenting, “Bestest Besties!” with heart and halo emojis.

Deepika and SRK: A Blockbuster Duo

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have previously collaborated on five successful films: Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Jawan, and Pathaan. King marks their sixth on-screen partnership, once again under the direction of Siddharth Anand.

Deepika’s Exit from Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika’s announcement comes shortly after Vyjayanthi Movies revealed that she will no longer be part of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. In an official statement, the makers cited the need for a higher level of “commitment” as the reason for parting ways.

The production house wrote, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Deepika starred in the first part of the sci-fi epic alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film grossed approximately ₹1100 crore worldwide.

About King and Deepika’s Upcoming Projects

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King boasts a star-studded cast including Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.

Apart from King, Deepika will also be seen in Atlee’s upcoming film AA22xA6 opposite Allu Arjun.

 

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone SRK SHAH RUKH KHAN SRK + KING
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
Cities
Several Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat; Students, Staff Evacuated
Several Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat; Students, Staff Evacuated
World
Trump Raises H-1B Visa Fee To $100,000, Rolls Out 'Gold Card' Programme Amid Immigration Crackdown
Trump Raises H-1B Visa Fee To $100,000, Rolls Out 'Gold Card' Programme Amid Immigration Crackdown
Cities
2 Assam Rifles Soldiers Killed In Manipur As Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire On Military Vehicle
2 Assam Rifles Soldiers Killed In Manipur As Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire On Military Vehicle
Advertisement

Videos

Crime: Firing in Bihar’s Madhepura: Shopkeeper's Daughter Killed, Locals Protest by Blocking Highway
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget