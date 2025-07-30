Aamir Khan Explains Why He Lied About Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Plans

Aamir Khan has officially confirmed what had been circulating as industry buzz for weeks — his latest film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' will skip OTT platforms entirely and head straight to YouTube. The actor-producer made the announcement during a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he also issued an apology for misleading audiences during the promotional run of the film, which hit theatres on June 20.

Aamir Khan admits to lying about digital plans

Addressing the gathered media, Aamir admitted that he wasn’t truthful when asked if the film would release on YouTube after its theatrical run.

“I fold my hands and apologise because I lied when I said Sitaare Zameen Par wouldn’t be released on YouTube. I did it because I had no other choice. I had to protect the film’s theatrical business. I am very loyal to theatres, my life began with cinema. So, I have always strived to protect the theatrical business of my films. Still, I apologise because I had to lie. Otherwise, my dreams for this film would’ve ended there,” he explained.

Aamir’s decision to delay revealing the YouTube release plan appears to have been a strategic move to ensure box office viability before unveiling his unconventional digital strategy.

Aamir Khan criticises subscription-based OTT model, backs Pay-per-view approach

The Lagaan actor also used the opportunity to highlight his long-standing criticism of the traditional OTT subscription model. He argued that the current approach is hurting the industry and not benefitting creators financially.

“There is a great difference between the pay-per-view model and the subscription model. When I release a film after 8 weeks on a subscription model, people aren’t buying my film. They’re only subscribing to the OTT platform. It wouldn’t matter if someone wants to watch it or doesn’t by then. I don’t want ₹125 crore from a big company, I want ₹100 from my audience. I believe the subscription model is only causing us harm,” said Aamir.

Following the press interaction, he also spoke to photographers and made a pointed observation: “The OTT platforms are mostly interested in buying films featuring big stars. Where does everyone else go?”

This concern also seems to have influenced his larger digital content vision.

Sitaare Zameen Par YouTube premiere set for August 1

'Sitaare Zameen Par' will officially drop on YouTube on August 1, six weeks after its theatrical debut. It will follow a pay-per-view model, with viewers able to access the film for ₹100. Aamir revealed plans to continue with this release model for all future and past titles under the Aamir Khan Productions banner.

Films like Lagaan (2001), Taare Zameen Par (2007), and Peepli Live (2010) are among those expected to be uploaded to the platform. He also intends to share work from his father, late filmmaker Tahir Hussain, making the platform a curated hub of cinema close to his heart.