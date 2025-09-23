Mom-to-Be Parineeti Chopra Glows While Flaunting Baby Bump, Watch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMom-to-Be Parineeti Chopra Glows While Flaunting Baby Bump, Watch

Parineeti didn't shy away from letting her baby bump take centre stage, making it one of the first times she has showcased this side of her pregnancy publicly.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is glowing, and how! The actress who is expecting her first child delighted fans as she proudly flaunted her baby bump while announcing the relaunch of her offer channel after an 8-month break.

In a brand new video uploaded on her YouTube channel, Parineeti brought her signature goofy, unfiltered charm back to the platform. From light-hearted self-deprecating jokes to daydreaming about all the things she would love to try, be it cooking, podcasting or experimenting with new skills, the actress reminded viewers of why her personality is so loved.

But this time the star's pregnancy glow stole the spotlight. Radiant and cheerful Parineeti didn't shy away from letting her baby bump take centre stage, making it one of the first times she has showcased this side of her pregnancy publicly. In the video Parineeti candidly stated how confused she was, seen saying, "Vlogging isn't as easy as it looks."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

She joked about trying her hand at cooking videos but admitted defeat, saying Farah Khan's cook Dilip knows all the recipes. So she also revealed her struggles with finding the right topics, from reacting to her own funny videos to dabbling in lifestyle content.

Her visible excitement about motherhood gave a fancy, refreshing look into her off-screen life. Recently the mommy-to-be had shared on her social media account about the cravings that she has been having during her pregnancy days.

She had shared a photo of tomato soup and cheese chilli toast, giving her fans a sneak peek into her pregnancy diet.

Talking about work, Parineeti was last seen in biographical drama 'Amar Singh Chamkila' co-starring Diljit Dosanjh.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
Parineeti Chopra
