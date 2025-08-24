Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMini Mathur Blasts Viral Video Zooming In On Kajol’s Body: ‘How Dare You’

Mini Mathur Blasts Viral Video Zooming In On Kajol’s Body: ‘How Dare You’

Actor and television host Mini Mathur has spoken out against the body-shaming of Bollywood star Kajol, after a paparazzo’s video sparked unnecessary speculation about the actor’s appearance.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 06:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor and television host Mini Mathur has spoken out against the body-shaming of Bollywood star Kajol, after a paparazzo’s video sparked unnecessary speculation about the actor’s appearance. The viral clip, shared by a celebrity photographer’s Instagram account, showed Kajol arriving at an event in a sleek black bodycon dress, with the camera zooming in on her figure.

Mini Mathur comments on Kajol's viral photo

The intrusive video quickly became a talking point online, with many speculating in the comments section about whether Kajol was pregnant. Mathur, unimpressed by the scrutiny, came to Kajol’s defence and called out the paparazzi culture.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunilkumar Gol (Photographer) (@goley.sunil_)

“How dare you zoom in on her body???? She doesn’t owe you guys eternal youth. You don’t get to decide how she should look,” she wrote, earning widespread support from social media users who praised her for taking a stand.

Kajol posts photos in her black body hugging dress

Unfazed by the chatter, Kajol later posted striking pictures of herself in the same black body-hugging outfit on Instagram. The photos went viral within minutes, with fans showering her with admiration and compliments.

One fan commented, “The phone replied, ‘it is Kajol with 98% engagement, most gorgeous smile and flawless skin.’” Another wrote, “Damn gurl .. Still breaking hearts and algorithms at 51.” The viral video and comments follow recent trolling aimed at the actor for her outfit choice at the event.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol returns in The Trial Season 2

On the work front, Kajol is gearing up for the second season of The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha on JioHotstar, the Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American legal drama The Good Wife.

The newly released trailer teases a gripping narrative, with Kajol reprising her role as lawyer Noyonika Sengupta. This season will explore Noyonika’s decision to file for divorce from her disgraced husband Rajiv, who, despite his fall from grace, seeks her support to revive his political career.

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 06:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kajol Mini Mathur
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Very Common': Noida Dowry Death Accused Says He Has 'No Remorse' — VIDEO
'Very Common': Noida Dowry Death Accused Says He Has 'No Remorse' — VIDEO
Cities
Shots Fired At Noida Dowry Death Accused As He Tries To Flee Police Custody
Shots Fired At Noida Dowry Death Accused As He Tries To Flee Police Custody
Cities
Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar, Gets Slapped: WATCH
Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar, Gets Slapped: WATCH
Cities
Noida Dowry Victim’s Sister Alleges Husband Spent Time With Other Women, Reveals Shocking Details
Noida Dowry Victim’s Sister Alleges Husband Stayed Out Late, Spent Time With Other Women
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Rains in Rajasthan: NDRF Tractor Overturns During Rescue in Sawai Madhopur | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Tiger Spotted Roaming Freely on Road in Narmadapuram, Panic Among Locals | ABP NEWS
India in Shock: Crime, Negligence, and Viral Stunts Spark National Outrage | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Arrogance of Power? Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary Rejects Voters Over Road Demands
Janhit: CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Family Faces Social Media Trolls Despite Proven Merit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget