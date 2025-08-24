Mini Mathur Blasts Viral Video Zooming In On Kajol’s Body: ‘How Dare You’

Actor and television host Mini Mathur has spoken out against the body-shaming of Bollywood star Kajol, after a paparazzo’s video sparked unnecessary speculation about the actor’s appearance. The viral clip, shared by a celebrity photographer’s Instagram account, showed Kajol arriving at an event in a sleek black bodycon dress, with the camera zooming in on her figure.

Mini Mathur comments on Kajol's viral photo

The intrusive video quickly became a talking point online, with many speculating in the comments section about whether Kajol was pregnant. Mathur, unimpressed by the scrutiny, came to Kajol’s defence and called out the paparazzi culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunilkumar Gol (Photographer) (@goley.sunil_)

“How dare you zoom in on her body???? She doesn’t owe you guys eternal youth. You don’t get to decide how she should look,” she wrote, earning widespread support from social media users who praised her for taking a stand.

Kajol posts photos in her black body hugging dress

Unfazed by the chatter, Kajol later posted striking pictures of herself in the same black body-hugging outfit on Instagram. The photos went viral within minutes, with fans showering her with admiration and compliments.

One fan commented, “The phone replied, ‘it is Kajol with 98% engagement, most gorgeous smile and flawless skin.’” Another wrote, “Damn gurl .. Still breaking hearts and algorithms at 51.” The viral video and comments follow recent trolling aimed at the actor for her outfit choice at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol returns in The Trial Season 2

On the work front, Kajol is gearing up for the second season of The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha on JioHotstar, the Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American legal drama The Good Wife.

The newly released trailer teases a gripping narrative, with Kajol reprising her role as lawyer Noyonika Sengupta. This season will explore Noyonika’s decision to file for divorce from her disgraced husband Rajiv, who, despite his fall from grace, seeks her support to revive his political career.