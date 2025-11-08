Cast: Hiten Tejwani, Rajiv Thakur, Shikhaa Malhotra, Nihar Thakkar, Pournima Navani, Hansi Shrivastava, Sanjeev Shuba Srikar

Director: Yogesh Pagare

Producer: Vijay M. Jain

Banner: Sci Fi Indian Films in association with Falling Sky Entertainment

Duration: 1 hr 11 min

Language: Hindi

Release Date: 7th November 2025

Platform: SciFiIndianFilms YouTube Channel

Rating: ★★★



Hiten Tejwani leads Mano Ya Na Mano – Anything Is Possible with an exceptional performance that stays with you long after the film ends. The story begins at a house party where friends gather to celebrate Manav Kumar’s farewell and Vansh Mehta’s birthday. What starts as casual fun turns into an intense and unbelievable revelation when Manav calmly admits that he has lived on Earth for 14,000 years and stopped aging after turning forty.

The room slips from laughter to disbelief to deep questioning — is Manav joking, lying, or actually telling the truth? Hiten plays Manav with such conviction and stillness that the audience finds themselves doubting their own logic. Rajiv Thakur, generally known for his comedic television work, is a complete revelation here; he delivers a restrained and compelling performance that proves he is far more than a comedian.

Shikhaa Malhotra adds emotional warmth and purity to the tension-filled narrative — her innocence balances the intensity in the room and gives the audience someone to emotionally connect with. In fact, every actor in the ensemble responds to Hiten’s claim in a unique, believable way, making the film feel like a real-time emotional experiment.

Director Yogesh Pagare deserves huge credit for achieving what many filmmakers hesitate to attempt — crafting an entire feature film in a single location without letting the audience feel confined for even a second. Officially adapted from the cult American classic The Man From Earth, Yogesh successfully reimagines the concept for Indian sensibilities, making the story relatable, engaging, and emotionally rooted.

The film runs for just 72 minutes, yet within that time, Yogesh creates a world of ideas, tension, philosophy, faith, doubt, science, and emotion. He proves that great cinema doesn’t need multiple locations, grand sets, or visual extravaganza — it needs strong writing, powerful performances, and honest direction.

Mano Ya Na Mano – Anything Is Possible is a masterclass in conversation-driven storytelling and a new benchmark in one-location filmmaking. Yogesh Pagare extracts one of Hiten Tejwani’s finest performances, showcases a deeply impressive transformation in Rajiv Thakur, and brings out a heartfelt portrayal from Shikhaa Malhotra. By the time the film ends, you don’t just watch the story — you believe in the possibility of it. This film is a must watch.