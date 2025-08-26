Madhuri Dixit Rejected Film With Newcomer Govinda, Recalls Pahlaj Nihalani

Veteran filmmaker and former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani recently opened up about Madhuri Dixit’s initial years in the film industry. In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, he revealed how Madhuri once turned down a film opposite Govinda, who was then a newcomer.

The decision, he said, was heavily influenced by her then-manager Rikku Rakesh Nath, and eventually pushed him to cast Neelam Kothari instead.

Madhuri Dixit Said No to Govinda’s Debut Film

Nihalani recalled that he had first met Govinda through Rikku and even recommended Rikku as Madhuri’s manager. Sharing details, he said: “I had signed Govinda opposite Madhuri, and I had appointed Rikku as a secretary. Later, Rikku and 8–10 producers made a group against Govinda. They added pages to the screenplay, but none of those films were made. I replaced Madhuri with Neelam Kothari.”

While Nihalani didn’t explicitly name the project, he hinted that it was Ilzaam (1986), the film that eventually launched Govinda’s career. At the time, Madhuri had already featured in films such as Abodh and Awara Baap, and reportedly followed her manager’s advice not to work with newcomers. The film, which she rejected, turned into a box-office success.

Why Pahlaj Nihalani Got Angry With Madhuri

The filmmaker admitted that repeated refusals from Madhuri frustrated him. He recalled, “Later I offered her another film, Aag Hi Aag, but whatever films Madhuri was doing kept shutting down. Again, I cast Neelam in Aag Hi Aag. Then I offered her Paap Ki Duniya. I got angry that Madhuri was refusing whatever films I brought to her, and with newcomer Rikku kept making excuses. I then court-martialled them in an interview. All of Madhuri’s films kept shutting down or being declared flops, but all three of my films were golden jubilee hits at the same time.”

Rikku’s Request and the Tezaab Turning Point

Nihalani also shared that Madhuri’s manager Rikku once came to him in tears, requesting that he at least hold a mahurat for her.

“Even if you don’t make a film with Madhuri, please hold a mahurat for her,” Rikku reportedly pleaded.

At that time, the industry was facing challenges due to video piracy, and mahurats had become rare. Nihalani agreed and organised three, one of which featured Madhuri, Anil Kapoor, and Chunky Panday. That project turned out to be Tezaab—the blockbuster that transformed Madhuri into a star.

No Direct Meetings With Madhuri

According to Nihalani, during this phase he never met Madhuri directly.

“She never met me personally; her manager had the final say in which projects she accepted or declined,” he revealed.

Despite the initial setbacks, Madhuri and Govinda later went on to work together in films such as Sahibaan, Paap Ka Ant, and Izzatdaar, among others—cementing their place as popular on-screen co-stars.