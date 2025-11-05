Legal Trouble Brews For Salman Khan Over ‘Misleading’ Pan Masala Advertisements

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has landed in legal trouble after a consumer court in Kota issued a notice to him over allegedly deceptive advertisements for a pan masala brand he endorsed. The notice follows a complaint filed against the actor and the company behind the brand.

Complaint against Salman Khan

The complaint, submitted by BJP leader and Rajasthan High Court advocate Inder Mohan Singh Honey, accuses the makers of Rajshree Pan Masala and its brand ambassador Salman Khan of running “misleading” advertisements. The petition seeks a ban on the campaign, claiming the ads falsely promote the product as “saffron-infused cardamom” and “saffron-infused pan masala.”

The petitioner argued that such claims are implausible, stating that saffron — which costs around ₹4 lakh per kilogram — could not possibly be an ingredient in a product priced at just ₹5. He further alleged that the misleading promotion encourages youth to consume pan masala, a substance linked to mouth cancer.

“Salman Khan is a role model for many people. We have filed a complaint against it in the Kota Consumer Court, and notices have been issued for a hearing. Celebrities or film stars in other countries don't even promote cold drinks, but they are promoting tobacco and pan masala. I urge them not to spread the wrong message to the youth, as pan masala is one of the leading causes of mouth cancer,” the petitioner told ANI.

Response sought from Salman Khan

Following the complaint, the Kota Consumer Court has sought a formal response from both the actor and the manufacturing company. According to ANI, the court has set November 27 as the next date of hearing.

Salman Khan has featured in advertisements for Rajshree Elaichi, a brand that also produces pan masala. However, the actor has reportedly not appeared in any advertisements directly promoting the pan masala variant.