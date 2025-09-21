Late Singer Zubeen Garg Wanted Assam To Sing Mayabini After His Death: 'This Song Is My Fantasy'

Late singer Zubeen Garg, known for his soulful voice and versatility across languages like Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi, had often shared his deep attachment to one of his songs. The legendary musician once revealed that his 2001 hit track Mayabini was his “fantasy” and even wished that it would be sung across Assam after his demise.

Zubeen Garg’s Emotional Connect with Mayabini

Speaking at an event in 2019, Zubeen had said, “Ei gaan tu mur fantasy hoy. Moy jetia morim, gutei Axom’r ei gan tu gaabo lagibo” (This song is my fantasy. When I die, the entire Assam has to sing this song).

In another clip shared by GPlus on Instagram, he added, “Moy morile eitu gaan he bajibo kintu” (When I die, this song should play). His words showed how special Mayabini was to him and his fans alike.

The Song That Touched Millions

Mayabini was written by Zubeen Garg for his album Daag and sung along with Kalpana Patowary. A song about romance and longing, it went on to become one of his most loved and iconic hits, holding a special place in the hearts of listeners for over two decades.

A Sudden Loss

Zubeen Garg, 52, passed away on Friday in Singapore during a scuba diving activity, leaving his fans in shock. After the post-mortem, his mortal remains were flown to Delhi and then to Guwahati.

On Sunday morning, thousands of mourners gathered on the streets to catch one last glimpse of their beloved singer. After being taken to his home in Kahilipara, Guwahati, his body will be moved to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for the public to pay their final respects till 7 pm.

Final Rites and State Mourning

People from across Assam have travelled to Guwahati to bid farewell to the music legend. The Assam Cabinet will meet on Sunday evening to decide on the cremation venue.

With over 38,000 songs in 40 languages and dialects over three decades, Zubeen Garg leaves behind a legacy that will continue to resonate across generations.