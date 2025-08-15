Laila Majnu To Bambai Meri Jaan, Avinash Tiwary’s Top 5 Career-Defining Roles

Avinash Tiwary has a knack for turning every role into a showstopper. From sweeping romances to laugh-out-loud comedies and gritty gangster dramas, he’s proven there’s no genre he can’t own. On his birthday, we’re hitting rewind on his career highlights — the must-watch performances that cemented him as one of Bollywood’s most versatile talents.

Laila Majnu

Avinash Tiwary made an unforgettable entry into audiences’ hearts with the cult classic Laila Majnu. As Qais Bhat, he brought to life a tragic love story filled with passion, heartbreak, longing, and loss. In 2024, the film enjoyed a successful re-release, receiving long-overdue recognition and showering Avinash with renewed admiration from fans.

Madgaon Express

Venturing into the comedy genre, Avinash charmed audiences in Madgaon Express, a fun tale of three friends on a chaotic trip to Goa. Through his portrayal, he perfectly captured the essence of friendship — from lighthearted banter to landing in trouble — making viewers feel like they were part of the journey.

The Mehta Boys

If unspoken emotions between a father and son had a voice, they would echo through The Mehta Boys. Avinash delivered a deeply moving performance, portraying a strained father-son relationship with remarkable maturity. While the film garnered attention at multiple film festivals, Avinash earned praise for his nuanced and heartfelt portrayal.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

In this action-thriller, Avinash took on the role of Sikandar Sharma, an IT technician entangled in a gripping world of crime, suspense, investigation, and obsession. His intense performance added weight and tension to the narrative.

Bambai Meri Jaan

Breaking away from his romantic hero image, Avinash stepped into the gritty gangster drama Bambai Meri Jaan. Playing Dara Kadri, a character inspired by a notorious gangster, he delivered a compelling and layered performance that resonated with viewers.