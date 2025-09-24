BTS Star V Makes Jaw-Dropping $10M Real Estate Purchase In Gangnam

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BTS star V purchases South Korea’s most expensive penthouse for $10.3M, joining elite celebrity homeowners in Seoul’s Cheongdam-dong.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 10:50 PM (IST)
BTS member Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, has made waves in both music and real estate circles with his latest purchase. The K-pop superstar acquired South Korea’s most expensive penthouse, PH129 in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam, paying 14.2 billion KRW (around $10.3 million) entirely in cash. 

V Makes a Record-Breaking Real Estate Move

Real estate records confirm that the initial sales agreement was signed in May, with final ownership transferred earlier this month.

The exclusive penthouse spans 2,951 sq ft and features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. With only 29 duplex-style units across 20 floors and six basement levels, the residence offers unparalleled luxury and privacy. PH129 has been the country’s priciest residential property since its launch in 2020. V’s purchase underscores his financial strength and secures him a spot among South Korea’s elite celebrity homeowners.

Sharing the Neighborhood With Stars

By moving into PH129, V joins other high-profile residents, including actors Jang Dong-Gun and Go So-Young, golfer Park In-Bi, and Hyun Woo-Jin. The building is known for its exclusivity, offering residents both prestige and privacy in one of Seoul’s most sought-after neighborhoods.

This acquisition marks a significant upgrade for V, who previously bought an apartment worth around $4.5 million in 2018. The move highlights his ability to make substantial investments while maintaining his career as a global K-pop phenomenon.

BTS’s Upcoming Comeback

Fans have even more reason to celebrate, as BTS is preparing for a full-group comeback in Spring 2026. The band recently announced on Weverse that they will release a new album and embark on a world tour, marking their first album together in six years following the completion of mandatory military service by the members.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 10:47 PM (IST)
BTS V
