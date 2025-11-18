Khan Parivaar Unites As Salim–Salma Mark 61 Years, Arpita–Aayush Celebrate 11th Anniversary

Bollywood icon Salman Khan joined his family on November 18 for a cosy, heartwarming celebration honouring not one but two milestones — the wedding anniversaries of his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, and his sister Arpita Khan Sharma with Aayush Sharma.

Nirvan Khan shares picture of Khan family

The evening unfolded like a warm family reunion, with photos and videos flooding social media from both the Khans and their close friends. Sohail Khan’s son, Nirvan, also shared a candid snapshot that perfectly captured the family’s easy camaraderie and affection.





In the widely shared picture, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Salman, Sohail, Arbaaz, Arpita, Aayush, Alvira Agnihotri and other loved ones are seen smiling together. At the centre of the frame stood two elegant white cakes decorated with blue florals, along with a towering macaron display that added a festive touch to the soirée.

The cakes carried the couples’ initials — ‘A A’ for Arpita and Aayush, and ‘S S’ for Salim and Salma. A topper reading ‘61’ adorned the senior Khans’ cake, marking their years of marriage, while Arpita and Aayush’s cake featured ‘11’ to celebrate their milestone.

Arpita too shared pics from celebration

Arpita shared several glimpses from the intimate gathering on her stories. One clip shows the entire family rallying around Salma Khan as she cuts the cake with Salim Khan by her side. Another moment captures Aayush feeding cake to Helen, with the room erupting in cheers.

A lighter moment followed in another story, where Sohail Khan playfully pecks Arpita on the cheek for a joyful selfie. She also reposted a close-up of the twin cakes, proudly highlighting the initials.

A family friend’s video once again showcased the macaron tower and desserts, accompanied by a warm note thanking “Salma Aunty, Salim Uncle, Arpita and Ayush” for hosting the celebration.