Kay Kay Menon Clarifies After Congress Uses His Video In 'Vote Chori' Campaign:' I've Not Acted...'

Actor Kay Kay Menon has distanced himself from a Congress social media post in which he appears to be endorsing the party’s ‘vote chori’ campaign.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 01:04 PM (IST)

Actor Kay Kay Menon has distanced himself from a Congress social media post in which he appears to be endorsing the party’s ‘vote chori’ campaign. The video, shared on Congress’ official Instagram handle, features a snippet of Menon along with another individual urging people to join the initiative.

The clip begins with Menon looking directly into the camera and saying, "Ruko ruko yaar. Scroll karna bandh karo. Agar aap yeh reel dekh rahe ho toh iska matlab kya (Wait. Stop scrolling. If you are watching this, then what does it mean)." It then cuts to another person speaking about the campaign. The caption accompanying the post reads, "Himmat Singh kuch heh rahe hai, jaldi se kar aao (Himmat Singh is saying something, do it quickly)!"

 
 
 
 
 
Kay Kay Menon’s response on Congress video

Under the post, Menon issued a clarification, writing, "Please let it be noted that I have not acted in this ad. A clip from my Special Ops promotions has been edited and used without any permission." Menon plays the character Himmat Singh, an intelligence officer, in the Hotstar espionage series Special Ops.

Congress ‘Vote Chori’ allegations

The Congress campaign follows party leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that the Election Commission is “indulging in vote chori” in favour of the BJP. The party recently launched an online portal urging citizens to register complaints, demand accountability from the poll body, and support the call for digital voter rolls.

Rahul Gandhi claimed on Monday that the initiative had grown into a “massive mass movement”, with more than 15 lakh support certificates downloaded and over 10 lakh missed calls recorded since its launch.

Menon’s recent work

Kay Kay Menon was most recently seen in 'Special Ops 2', directed by Shivam Nair, alongside Parmeet Sethi. The ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee. The second season premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 18.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Kay Kay Menon CONGRESS
