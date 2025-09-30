Pregnancy Glow On Point! Katrina Kaif Spotted At Brother-In-Law Sunny Kaushal’s Birthday Party

Actor Katrina Kaif is truly embracing her pregnancy glow, and her latest pictures are proof. Just last week, Katrina and her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, delighted fans by announcing that they are expecting their first child together. While the actor had been keeping a low profile since the announcement, she recently made a cheerful appearance at brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal's birthday bash.

Katrina’s Appearance at Sunny Kaushal’s Birthday Party

Katrina looked radiant and happy in a picture from the party that also featured Sunny Kaushal, Mini Mathur, and her sister Isabelle Kaif. The photo, shared by Mini on social media to wish Sunny, showed Katrina in a red and white dress, her hair styled straight and simple, as she smiled warmly for the camera with her friends.





The Couple’s Joyful Announcement

On Tuesday, Katrina and Vicky shared the big news with fans on Instagram. The couple posted a heartwarming polaroid picture capturing a joyful moment as they lovingly looked at Katrina’s baby bump.

The caption read, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Celebrities including Zoya Akhtar, Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, and Huma Qureshi flooded the comments section with blessings and congratulatory messages for the soon-to-be parents.

Speculations and Excitement

Katrina’s absence from public appearances in recent days had fueled speculations about her pregnancy, and the official announcement finally put the rumors to rest, bringing immense joy to fans and the film fraternity alike.

Upcoming Projects for Vicky and Katrina

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the period drama Chhaava and will soon feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2024 thriller Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.