Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentPregnancy Glow On Point! Katrina Kaif Spotted At Brother-In-Law Sunny Kaushal’s Birthday Party

Pregnancy Glow On Point! Katrina Kaif Spotted At Brother-In-Law Sunny Kaushal’s Birthday Party

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced they are expecting their first child, sharing a joyful polaroid on Instagram. Katrina, glowing and radiant, recently attended Sunny Kaushal's birthday party.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 11:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Katrina Kaif is truly embracing her pregnancy glow, and her latest pictures are proof. Just last week, Katrina and her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, delighted fans by announcing that they are expecting their first child together. While the actor had been keeping a low profile since the announcement, she recently made a cheerful appearance at brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal's birthday bash.

Katrina’s Appearance at Sunny Kaushal’s Birthday Party

Katrina looked radiant and happy in a picture from the party that also featured Sunny Kaushal, Mini Mathur, and her sister Isabelle Kaif. The photo, shared by Mini on social media to wish Sunny, showed Katrina in a red and white dress, her hair styled straight and simple, as she smiled warmly for the camera with her friends.


Pregnancy Glow On Point! Katrina Kaif Spotted At Brother-In-Law Sunny Kaushal’s Birthday Party

The Couple’s Joyful Announcement

On Tuesday, Katrina and Vicky shared the big news with fans on Instagram. The couple posted a heartwarming polaroid picture capturing a joyful moment as they lovingly looked at Katrina’s baby bump.

The caption read, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Celebrities including Zoya Akhtar, Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, and Huma Qureshi flooded the comments section with blessings and congratulatory messages for the soon-to-be parents.

Speculations and Excitement

Katrina’s absence from public appearances in recent days had fueled speculations about her pregnancy, and the official announcement finally put the rumors to rest, bringing immense joy to fans and the film fraternity alike.

Upcoming Projects for Vicky and Katrina

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the period drama Chhaava and will soon feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2024 thriller Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

 

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 11:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
World
Gandhi Statue Vandalised In London, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns
Gandhi Statue Vandalised In London, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns
Cities
Karur Stampede: In First Arrest, TVK Leader Nabbed As Hunt On For More Accused; 3 Held For Spreading Rumours
Karur Stampede: In First Arrest, TVK Leader Nabbed As Hunt On For More Accused; 3 Held For Spreading Rumours
World
Bishnoi Gang Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada After Mayors’ Appeals
Bishnoi Gang Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada After Mayors’ Appeals
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Botswana Elephant Charges Tourists In Okavango Delta Causing Panic But No Injuries
Bihar Election: Election Commission To Release Bihar Voter List, Poll Dates Likely To be Announced Next Week
Sports: Women’s ICC World Cup Begins In India With India Vs Sri Lanka Opening Clash
Delhi News: Amit Shah To Inaugurate ₹1816 Crore Projects For Yamuna Cleaning In Delhi
Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget