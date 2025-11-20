Karan Johar Admits Eating Alone Makes Him Feel Lonely: ‘Rab Ne Jodi Mere Liye Nahi Banayi’

Filmmaker Karan Johar appeared as the latest guest on tennis star Sania Mirza’s chat show Serving It Up With Sania, where the two spoke candidly about their lives as single parents, their experiences with love, and the challenges of navigating companionship. During the conversation, Karan admitted that he often feels lonely—especially during mealtimes.

Karan Johar on Love, Heartbreak and Companionship

When Sania asked Karan how he feels about not having a partner, he responded, “I’m okay now. There was a point in time when I really wanted love. I wanted companionship, I wanted a relationship. And I went through all kinds of dynamics, a broken heart, and one-sided love. I even made a film on it. That was cathartic; it helped me heal.”

He shared that people often tell him to ‘put himself out there’ or even ‘go abroad’ to find love. To this, Karan replied, “Go where? I live here, I have a mom and two kids. I have to live here. I’ve gone through those beats, and I do get lonely; it’s a reality. You get the loneliest in your highs, not your lows. Eating alone is another thing that makes you feel lonely.”

While he has largely come to terms with being single, Karan added that he still remains open to love. “I never say never. My arms are wide like Shah Rukh Khan’s,” he joked, adding that “Rab ne vo jodi mere liye nahi banayi (God hasn't made a partner for me).”

Karan Johar’s Family and Personal Life

Karan Johar lost his father, veteran producer Yash Johar, in 2004. He shares a strong bond with his mother, Hiroo Johar, and lives with her in Mumbai. He is also a single father to twins born through surrogacy—Yash and Roohi—whom he lovingly named after his parents.

Karan most recently directed the 2023 blockbuster Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.