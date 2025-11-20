Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentKaran Johar Admits Eating Alone Makes Him Feel Lonely: ‘Rab Ne Jodi Mere Liye Nahi Banayi’

Karan Johar Admits Eating Alone Makes Him Feel Lonely: ‘Rab Ne Jodi Mere Liye Nahi Banayi’

On Sania Mirza's show, Karan Johar discussed single parenthood, love, and loneliness. He admitted feeling lonely, especially during meals, despite past heartbreaks and a desire for companionship.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 09:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Filmmaker Karan Johar appeared as the latest guest on tennis star Sania Mirza’s chat show Serving It Up With Sania, where the two spoke candidly about their lives as single parents, their experiences with love, and the challenges of navigating companionship. During the conversation, Karan admitted that he often feels lonely—especially during mealtimes.

Karan Johar on Love, Heartbreak and Companionship

When Sania asked Karan how he feels about not having a partner, he responded, “I’m okay now. There was a point in time when I really wanted love. I wanted companionship, I wanted a relationship. And I went through all kinds of dynamics, a broken heart, and one-sided love. I even made a film on it. That was cathartic; it helped me heal.”

He shared that people often tell him to ‘put himself out there’ or even ‘go abroad’ to find love. To this, Karan replied, “Go where? I live here, I have a mom and two kids. I have to live here. I’ve gone through those beats, and I do get lonely; it’s a reality. You get the loneliest in your highs, not your lows. Eating alone is another thing that makes you feel lonely.”

While he has largely come to terms with being single, Karan added that he still remains open to love. “I never say never. My arms are wide like Shah Rukh Khan’s,” he joked, adding that “Rab ne vo jodi mere liye nahi banayi (God hasn't made a partner for me).”

Karan Johar’s Family and Personal Life

Karan Johar lost his father, veteran producer Yash Johar, in 2004. He shares a strong bond with his mother, Hiroo Johar, and lives with her in Mumbai. He is also a single father to twins born through surrogacy—Yash and Roohi—whom he lovingly named after his parents.

Karan most recently directed the 2023 blockbuster Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

 

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 09:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Johar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PM Modi, Top BJP Leaders: Who All Will Attend Nitish Kumar’s Oath Ceremony Today?
PM Modi, Top BJP Leaders: Who All Will Attend Nitish Kumar’s Oath Ceremony Today?
World
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
India
Jaishankar Signals Bold Intent As India Expands Footprint In Russia Despite Western Pressure
Jaishankar Signals Bold Intent As India Expands Footprint In Russia Despite Western Pressure
Bihar
BJP Gets Its Way As Nitish Kumar Prepares For Record 10th Oath At Gandhi Maidan
BJP Gets Its Way As Nitish Kumar Prepares For Record 10th Oath At Gandhi Maidan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget