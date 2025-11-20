Karan Johar Hints At Budding Romance Between Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentKaran Johar Hints At Budding Romance Between Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda

Karan Johar’s latest comments have reignited buzz around Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, as he hints at their off-screen chemistry while praising the Saiyaara duo’s rapid rise to stardom.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The whispers around Saiyaara co-stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have picked up once again, and Bollywood’s grapevine is buzzing louder than ever. The young actors, who tasted massive success with their recent release, have been at the centre of dating rumours for months. While both continue to dodge questions about their personal equations and remain focused on upcoming work commitments, a new comment from Karan Johar has added fuel to the speculation.

Didi Karan Johar confirm about Ahaan and Aneet relationship?

During his appearance on Sania Mirza’s podcast Serving It Up With Sania, Karan playfully addressed the industry chatter surrounding the duo. Without explicitly naming anything, he dubbed Ahaan and Aneet as the possible next “It couple” of the film fraternity. When pressed about their relationship, he replied, “Well… they are not yet official, so if they are going to be, I don’t know whether or not because I haven’t checked.”

When Karan Johar praised Saiyaara's actors

Karan had earlier spoken about the actors’ meteoric rise while attending the Mumbai press meet for Mirai, led by Manoj Manchu and Teja Sajja. Reflecting on Saiyaara’s impact, he stressed how the industry has shifted away from old formulas. “Every film has its own destiny. Sometimes big-star movies work wonders, sometimes fresh faces lead the way… There is no fixed formula anymore,” he said, highlighting how new talent can command the big screen with equal force.

He went on to note that while many newcomers would continue to emerge, not every project would recreate the cultural moment Saiyaara delivered. “Box office has no rules. You create your story, tell it differently, and then it’s up to the audience to interpret it. They decide what deserves their love and their money.”

Showering praise on director Mohit Suri’s leading pair, Karan added, “Woh superstars nahin the; ab superstars ban gaye hain (They weren't superstars, but now, they are).” His remark echoed the industry’s sentiment—Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have swiftly transitioned from promising newcomers to bona fide youth icons.

About Saiyaara

Released on July 18 under the Yash Raj Films banner, Saiyaara has gone on to collect an impressive ₹570.67 crore worldwide, firmly establishing its leads as the freshest breakout names in Bollywood’s new wave.

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Johar Ahaan Panday Aneet Padda
Read more
