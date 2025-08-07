The Punjab State Women’s Commission has initiated an official inquiry against Punjabi music stars Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh over the alleged use of objectionable and sexist language in their respective songs.

Taking suo motu cognizance, Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill has addressed a formal letter to the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), calling for swift action and a detailed investigation. Both Aujla and Singh have been summoned to appear before the Commission on Monday, August 11, 2025.

Lyrics in Spotlight: MF Gabhru & Millionaire Criticised

The controversy erupted following the release of Karan Aujla’s track “MF Gabhru”, which gained over 34 million views within days of its launch. While the song has become a digital hit, critics have flagged its lyrics for promoting misogyny and perpetuating harmful stereotypes about women.

Simultaneously, scrutiny has resurfaced around an older song by Yo Yo Honey Singh titled “Millionaire”, which the commission claims also contains “objectionable language that disrespects women.”

In her letter to the police, Chairperson Raj Lali Gill expressed strong reservations about the portrayal of women in these songs, stating that the lyrics “violate the dignity of women” and “propagate a disrespectful image” in public culture. She urged that music as a cultural tool should elevate, not degrade.

The Commission has requested a comprehensive police report on the matter to be submitted by the same day the artists are expected to appear.

A Larger Cultural Reckoning in the Music Industry

The move signals a growing intolerance toward the normalization of sexist content in Indian popular music. With two of the Punjabi music industry’s biggest stars under fire, the action sets a precedent for accountability in lyrical content.

By calling on influential figures like Aujla and Singh to explain themselves, the Commission hopes to send a broader message that gender-insensitive content will be met with serious institutional scrutiny.

As this story unfolds, it remains to be seen how both artists will respond and what follow-up action will be taken by law enforcement.