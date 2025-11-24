K. Annamalai To Take The Stage At ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025: What To Expect

ABP Network will welcome K. Annamalai, the former Tamil Nadu BJP President, to the ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025. He will speak on the topic “The Endurance Test: Politics and the Ironman” from 3.30 PM to 4.00 PM.

Annamalai is known for his strong leadership style, powerful communication, and bold political journey. His presence will help the audience understand how politics, discipline, and personal strength come together in shaping Tamil Nadu’s role in India’s changing political future.

K. Annamalai Tamil Nadu Politics Profile

Annamalai is one of the most recognised faces in modern Tamil Nadu politics. Before entering public life, he served as an IPS officer and became famous for his honest and strict approach to law enforcement. Born on June 4, 1984, in Karur district, he comes from an agricultural family.

He studied engineering from PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore and later completed his MBA from IIM Lucknow. These strong academic roots helped him build discipline and leadership early in life.

Rise in Public Life

Annamalai joined the IPS in 2011 and worked in Karnataka. People quickly noticed his firm and fearless policing style, which earned him the nickname “Singham.”

He worked as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Karkala and then became Deputy Commissioner of Police in South Bangalore. Even with a bright future in the service, he resigned in 2019 because he wanted to work more closely with people.

Entry Into Politics

He joined the BJP on August 25, 2020. Within a short time, he became the youngest President of the Tamil Nadu BJP in July 2021. His big campaign, “En Mann, En Makkal” (My Land, My People), took him across all 234 assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu. This journey increased his popularity and strengthened the party’s presence.

In April 2025, he stepped down as state president. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised his work and said Annamalai will continue to play an important role at the national level.

K. Annamalai at Southern Rising Summit: Session Preview

At the ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025, Annamalai’s session “The Endurance Test: Politics and the Ironman” will explore how stamina, discipline, and long-term commitment shape political leadership. His talk is expected to give a clear picture of how Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is changing and how leaders prepare themselves for tough political challenges.

Why K. Annamalai’s Session Matters?

His session will help audiences understand the mix of politics, leadership, and personal endurance. As someone who has worked as an IPS officer and then as a political leader, his experience offers a rare inside view of public life. Anyone interested in Tamil Nadu politics or India’s future political direction will find this session extremely useful.