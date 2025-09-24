Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s Sequel Crosses ₹100 Crore

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s courtroom comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3 has lived up to its hype, registering a strong run at the global box office. The film, which arrived with massive expectations, has now crossed the ₹100 crore milestone worldwide within just five days of release.

Jolly LLB 3 maintains strong momentum at the box office

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹6.5 crore on its fifth day in India, taking its domestic tally to ₹65.5 crore nett. With gross earnings of ₹78.50 crore in India and an additional ₹23 crore from overseas markets, the worldwide box office total now stands at ₹101.50 crore. The figures highlight the franchise’s growing popularity, not just among Indian audiences but internationally as well.

The ABP Live review of the film reads: This time, the story revolves around the plight of farmers. In Rajasthan, a farmer commits suicide after losing his land to powerful builders who refuse to compensate the farmers. The case lands in court, where Jolly has to fight for justice. But there’s a twist—there are two Jollys this time, constantly at odds with each other. What unfolds next forms the crux of this engaging courtroom drama.

Cast, story and reception

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao. The story revolves around a case involving struggling farmers whose lands are wrongfully seized by a corrupt businessman, played by Gajraj Rao. Akshay’s character finds himself caught in the middle, sparking a witty courtroom face-off with Arshad’s character.

Veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra praised the film, stating, “Jolly LLB is a very brave film about our times. It takes guts and skill to take issues throbbing within our society and then turn them into a popular tale. All the actors are in rhythm and sync as they play their characters.”