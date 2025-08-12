Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Slam ‘Cruel’ SC Verdict On Stray Dogs

Several celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Chinmayi Sripaada, Varun Grover, and Vir Das, have voiced strong criticism against the Supreme Court’s recent order directing the relocation of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters. Taking to social media, they described the move as inhumane and a “death sentence” for the animals, urging authorities to consider humane alternatives.

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Slam SC Ruling On Stray Dogs

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan re-shared a note on Instagram Stories drawing attention to the court’s directive. The message read: “They call it a menace. We call it a heartbeat. Today, the Supreme Court says — take every stray dog off the streets of Delhi-NCR and lock them away. No sunlight. No freedom. No familiar faces they greet every morning.”

The note further stated: “But these aren't just ‘stray dogs.’ They are the ones who wait outside your tea stall for a biscuit. They are the silent night guards for shopkeepers. They are the tails wagging when children return from school. They are the warmth in a cold, uncaring city. Yes, there are problems — bites, safety concerns — but caging an entire community of animals is not a solution, it's an erasure. The real fix? Large-scale sterilisation programs, regular vaccination drives, community feeding zones, and adoption campaigns. Not punishment. Not imprisonment. A society that can't protect its voiceless is a society losing its soul. Today it's the dogs. Tomorrow... who will it be?”

Chinmayi Sripaada, Siddharth Anand Express Outrage

Sharing a report on X (formerly Twitter), singer Chinmayi Sripaada wrote: “I am reading this as a death sentence for all dogs. People dump Huskies and Labs and German Shepherds once they are done breeding them to death, in India. Shelters indeed. Since Dogs are the Vehicle of Lord Kala Bhairava - May He do the needful (🙏).”

I am reading this as a death sentence for all dogs.



People dump Huskies and Labs and German Shepherds once they are done breeding them to death, in India.



Shelters indeed.



Since Dogs are the Vehicle of Lord Kala Bhairava - May He do the needful



🙏 https://t.co/4bfLkAYNxf — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) August 11, 2025

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand also criticised the move, tweeting: “There’s just no compassion left. No compassion. Who will look after their food there? At least on the streets, there are some empathetic humans still who feed these poor voiceless souls. They will die of hunger and thirst there and that’s the death warrant the SC has signed. Please, someone, start a petition, and let’s stop this genocide. I’m with you!!!”

There’s just no compassion left. No compassion.

Who will look after their food there? Atleast on the streets there are some empathetic humans still who feed these poor voiceless souls. They will die of hunger and thirst there and that’s the death warrant the SC has signed.… https://t.co/ReXgLghchm — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) August 11, 2025

Varun Grover, Vir Das Advocate Humane Solutions

Lyricist and comedian Varun Grover said “forced starvation” cannot be the answer to the stray dog issue. His tweet read: “Stray dog problem is real. And it’s a problem created by humans who hate dogs not by those who love dogs. Stray dog sterilisation efforts by individuals and NGOs have been constantly blocked by societies by calling them dog-feeders.”

He added: “And now when their own blocking tactics made the problem huge, they are saying the only solution is to transport the dogs to ‘shelters’ that don’t exist in the first place. We all know what that means. Rabies cases are a huge failure of the system and the solution can’t be the forced starvation or trauma to the animals. Hope the animal activists and authorities sit together and find humane solutions.”

Actor-comedian Vir Das shared pictures of his adopted street dogs, urging residents to step in: “If you are a resident of Delhi. Can I persuade you to adopt an indie off the streets, more than one? They are extremely healthy, low maintenance, and will provide you with more love affection and gratitude than you could ever imagine.”

He continued: “Am also asking you to wholeheartedly and generously support your nearest animal welfare NGO. I plan on doing so, I hope you will too. As appeals are filed in court and processes take their time, it's important for our humanity to kick in immediately. Please do your part, big or small, it all adds up.”

What the Supreme Court Ordered

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan ruled that all localities in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Ghaziabad must be made free of stray dogs without compromise. It also clarified that no captured dog will be released back onto the streets.

The court ordered contempt proceedings against any person or organisation obstructing the capture drive and directed states and municipal bodies to set up shelters with adequate staff to sterilise and immunise the animals.