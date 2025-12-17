James Cameron Tells SS Rajamouli He Wants To Visit Varanasi Film Set

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently enjoyed a rare cinematic honour — becoming the first person in India to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash. The celebrated director later joined James Cameron for a free-flowing conversation about the film, the craft of filmmaking and their shared love for grand theatrical experiences.

SS Rajamouli and James Cameron discuss Avatar: Fire and Ash

United by their passion for mounting big-screen spectacles, the two directors discussed the magic of cinema, pre-release jitters and the challenges filmmakers face in drawing audiences back to theatres. Cameron, best known for classics like The Terminator, Aliens and Titanic, thanked the Baahubali and RRR director for making time despite a packed shooting schedule to talk about Fire and Ash, the third chapter in the Avatar franchise. The original Avatar released in 2009, followed by Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022.

Joining Rajamouli virtually from New Zealand, Cameron said, “You must be very busy with 'Varanasi' now. Well, if I can reciprocate when your new film is coming to the market, please keep me in mind. I love to have a dialogue with other filmmakers. I think we need more of that.”

SS Rajamouli becomes first Indian to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash

Rajamouli expressed heartfelt gratitude for being shown the film ahead of its Indian release on December 19. “I would like to thank you because you made me the first person, amongst 1.45 Indians, to watch 'Avatar: Fire and Ash". That feels very special,” he said.

Cameron wants to visit Rajamouli’s set

A known admirer of RRR, Cameron shared his wish to see Rajamouli at work on an Indian film set. “May I come to your set sometime and watch you create your magic?” he asked. Rajamouli responded warmly, “That would be an absolute pleasure, not just for me and my unit, my entire film industry will be thrilled. You are most welcome.” Cameron added that there was nothing he would rather do.

Injecting humour into the exchange, Cameron quipped, “Tell me when you are doing something fun, I don't know, something with tigers,” referring to the iconic RRR sequence featuring Jr NTR and wild animals.

Rajamouli recalls watching Avatar in IMAX, talks pre-release nerves

Rajamouli described watching the latest Avatar instalment as feeling like a “child in the theatre” and recalled how the original film enjoyed a year-long IMAX run in Hyderabad. Both filmmakers spoke candidly about pre-release anxiety and agreed that staying busy with promotions helps keep nervousness at bay.

Avatar: Fire and Ash India release details

Produced by 20th Century Studios, Avatar: Fire and Ash is slated for an India release on December 19 in six languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.