Jacqueline Fernandez Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan; Watch

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek divine blessings. The actress, who is known for her devotion during festivals, shared glimpses of her spiritual outing with fans, marking the beginning of a very special Ganeshotsav for her.

Jacqueline Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Avneet Kaur

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline posted a video from her visit where she was accompanied by actress Avneet Kaur. The duo was seen offering prayers and bowing before Lord Ganesha’s idol at the grand pandal.

Captioning the post, Jacqueline wrote: “Every darshan is a reminder of patience, love, and miracles. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

Welcoming Bappa Home for the First Time

For the very first time, Jacqueline also welcomed Lord Ganesha into her home this year. On August 27, she shared beautiful pictures and videos of Ganpati celebrations at her residence, writing: “Welcoming Bappa home for the very first time. May this new beginning be filled with blessings, love, and light. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Across India

India marked Ganesh Chaturthi on August 26, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi. The festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom and prosperity.

Traditionally, devotees bring home Ganesha idols or visit public pandals to seek blessings.

Upcoming Project: Welcome to the Jungle

Next, Jacqueline will be seen in Ahmed Khan’s high-budget action entertainer Welcome to the Jungle. The film features one of the biggest ensembles in Bollywood, with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

Produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah under Base Industries Group, the film is scheduled for a grand Christmas release on December 20.