Inside Ameesha Patel’s Home: 400 Designer Bags, Rare Birkins And Shoes Worth Lakhs

Farah Khan’s new vlog has unlocked a fashion trove at Ameesha Patel’s home, an archive of high-end handbags and heels that the actor has been building since she was 12. Today, she estimates owning 300–400 luxury bags (plus clutches and belt bags) and hundreds of shoes, meticulously arranged by colour and brand.

As the camera rolls, Farah sets the tone: “I have never seen Ameesha repeat her bag. She must be having the maximum number of designer bags in the industry.” Ameesha grins and confirms: “Yes, I have about 300–400 bags.” She’s also a serious luxury watch collector.

A wall of Hermès and prices that touch crores

Farah pulls open a cabinet and deadpans: “This cupboard is filled with Ameesha’s Birkin bags.” Given that Birkins can cost up to ₹2–3 crore, the reveal lands with a jolt. Inside, an inventory sheet maps shelf-by-shelf treasures—think Hermès Evelyns in yellow, baby pink, fuchsia, orange and powder blue, a Dior Denim Saddle, plus Fendi and LV phone cases.

Farah lifts a Saint Laurent and sighs, “This is a bag I have wanted for so long ever and ever but it is…”—the unfinished sentence says everything about the price tag.

“If not for bags, I’d own a penthouse”

At the Bottega Veneta section, Farah unboxes an orange tote: “This is one of the most expensive brands in the world: Bottega Veneta.” Ameesha calls it “a little traditional colour,” and then shows the same design in black: “This is a little classic, this is Black.” Cue the confession: “If I didn’t have a habit of collecting bags, I would have been owning a penthouse in Mumbai.”

Farah jokes, “I think you should marry Karan Johar.” Ameesha fires back, “I think so too. Anyways, both of us want to be single so it is an ideal relationship.”

The “veggies” tote that costs ₹5.8 lakh

Unveiling her Andiamo Large Tote, Farah calls it “gorgeous” and teases, “Don’t show this to Dilip, he will simply use it to buy vegetables.” Ameesha laughs: “They say, ‘These bags are bigger and heavier than you so you use it for veggies only,’” before adding, “Yeah, and it gets heavier when I add stuff in it.” The bag’s price? Over ₹5,80,000.

The shoe wall: Gucci, LV and lethal heels

A cupboard bursts with heels sorted by shade—reds, golds, blues, greens, silvers—from Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Farah cracks, “You can use these shoes to murder anyone.” Ameesha: “These are my defence weapons. If anyone ever enters my house to steal things, I can hit them with these shoes.”

Each pair sits between ₹80,000 to over ₹1 lakh, and there are hundreds of them. Farah adds, “Whoever enters this house for robbery will only aim for the shoes.”

Books pass on, bags stay put

“I love to read. I finish a book in three days. But I don’t collect them, I pass them on because I believe knowledge should be shared,” Ameesha says. Farah shoots back, “Why don’t you do the same with your shoes and bags, just pass them on… you will find me outside your house every day.”

Limited editions on call

There are more cupboards—each packed. Farah points out two additional units crammed with designer arm candy and unboxes a Dior: “Dior.” Ameesha notes, “This is again a limited edition with the tri-colour (red, yellow, and blue).” Farah: “These are the bags you do not find anymore.” Ameesha: “Yes. Ninety percent of my bags are not classic ones that everyone has. I have a few basics for everyday, but mostly I own limited editions.”

How does she source them? “Every designer is aware that I am a collector, so they call me up and inform me when a bag is launched in India. Even when I travel to Dubai, Paris, London, the shopkeepers know me. Their associates know me.” Farah laughs, “Yeah, and we are known by the vegetable vendors here.”

A Chanel vault—and a 365-day rotation

An entire cupboard is devoted to Chanel, where prices start at ₹5 lakh and soar into multiple lakhs depending on the collection. Farah points to a white-dusted piece: “Now I want to see what you have in this white bag.” Ameesha: “This is a patent one with silver.”

How often does she use them? Farah guesses “Never?” Ameesha: “No, I have.” When pushed for when, she replies, “I just used it last June.” Farah quips, “See, just once because she owns 365 bags.” Ameesha: “Yeah, I get to use them once a year, because I use them in rotation.” Farah tops it off: “And then you have 365 clutches for the night.”

A drawer opens to clutches and belt bags—Farah gasps, “Oh, baba!”

Powder blue, orange—and the pink croc Birkin

Ameesha unveils rare Birkins in powder blue and orange. Farah hugs one: “Hugging this feels better than hugging any boyfriend.” Ameesha laughs, “Why do you think I have bags and no boys.”

She ups the ante: “If Farah signs me in her next film, she is going to get this bag as her signing amount. I am bribing her.”

Then comes her prized pink croc Birkin: “As everyone knows, pink is my favourite colour. This is a croc Birkin, and it is in pink. It’s actually made of croc leather. When I got this about 15 years ago, it was lighter pink, but leather changes colour over the years. The change makes it even rarer.” And yes—the number you wanted in: “This bag is a Birkin and a croc, and its price now is about ₹60–70 lakh.”

Where does she carry them? “When I travelled to Paris, London, and Amsterdam for my birthday last month, I carried this bag.” And naturally, “There, I bought yet another bag for myself as my birthday gift. My friends have spoilt me too—they know the best gift they can get me is a handbag.”

Finally, she gestures to another cupboard: “This cupboard is filled with Birkins of different shades and sizes.”

Her collection also spans Prada, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton, among many others.