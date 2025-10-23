Huma Qureshi Cheers Rumoured Fiancé Rachit Singh On His Debut In Thamma

The latest instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Thamma, is creating waves at the Hindi box office, inching close to the ₹50 crore mark. Alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also introduces actor Rachit Singh — who, as per reports, is engaged to actress Huma Qureshi.

Huma Qureshi's message for her rumoured fiance

To mark his big-screen debut, Huma took to Instagram to express her pride and affection. Sharing a still of Rachit from Thamma, she wrote, “For a boy from Banaras who came to Mumbai with nothing and knowing no one… So proud of you and this journey you have been on. Toiled for 10 years as an acting coach…learning, teaching, unlearning and building a community around you.”

Her message continued, “And today is the first time you will be seen on the big screen in Thamma. One of the biggest films of the year. Just a testament to your hard work and resilience… This is just the first blood. Much more to follow. Higher and higher always.”

The touching post quickly gained traction, with several friends, co-stars, and fans flooding social media to congratulate the debutant. Rachit, in turn, reshared many of the messages on his own Instagram Story.

Thamma earned ₹25.11 crore net on day 1 and ₹19.23 crore on day two, bringing the two-day total to ₹44.34 crore.

#Thamma continues its super-solid run on Day 2 [Wednesday]… Coming off a big holiday on Tuesday, the film did witness a dip at select centres, but strong evening and night show occupancies helped cover the shortfall.



A key highlight is the strong backing from family audiences,… pic.twitter.com/7WZNn7weRX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2025

About Thamma

Part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Thamma is connected to films like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film has opened to largely positive reviews, further fueling audience interest.

The film released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali on October 21.