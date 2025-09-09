Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Saba Azad On Her Equation With Ex Imaad: ‘How Do You Stop Loving Someone?’

Saba Azad opened up about her past relationship with Imaad Shah, saying love transformed into a lasting friendship. She reflected on heartbreak, growth, and the bond they continue to share.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 04:01 PM (IST)
Ever since Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba following his split from ex-wife Sussanne Khan, the couple has been at the center of media attention. Yet while Hrithik’s life is widely discussed online, Saba’s past romances have remained largely private.

Friendship beyond romance: Saba and Imaad Shah

Before Hrithik, Saba shared a significant chapter of her life with actor-musician Imaad Shah. The two were not just romantic partners but also bandmates. Even after parting ways, they consciously chose to remain integral to each other’s lives.

In a candid chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, Imaad reflected on their breakup: “When we split, many said we shouldn't meet for a while. But it felt more like an evolution than an ending. By the time it was officially over, there wasn't much heartache.”

Saba on her relationship with Imaad

For Saba, love didn’t vanish, it transformed. “Unless someone has treated you badly, how do you stop loving them? It transforms into something else , a beautiful, platonic friendship where you always have each other's back,” she said. Calling their bond “family,” she added, “We were like, to hell with that, it's our family. There was no way I was going to let Imz out of my life. We were very clear that we'd be friends forever — grow old together as friends.”

Both admitted that stepping out of a romantic relationship actually strengthened their connection. Imaad said, “We often joke that our relationship got better after we broke up,” to which Saba responded, “Much better. We became easier on each other, less judgmental, and way better friends.” Imaad likened it to keeping the good parts of their relationship while filtering out the rest.

“The transition was seamless. There was never any weirdness. Not even for a second. It was so natural. Bless everyone with that, may everyone get that,” Saba said, describing the bond as one rooted in “unconditional support” and family-like warmth.

Life with Hrithik Roshan

Saba also opened up about her current life with Hrithik Roshan. “I have a lot of sense of normalcy around me, even within my relationship,” she explained. “It’s an assumption that we make that people who are in the public eye don’t lead normal lives. Everyone is just going about their life, trying to get through from one day to another.”

She noted that Hrithik, being a veteran in the spotlight, is more accustomed to media attention. “I’m surrounded by friends who couldn’t give a damn about fame,” she added.

The couple went public with their relationship at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party in 2022. On the professional front, Saba was last seen in Songs of Paradise, a musical drama inspired by the life of legendary Kashmiri singer Raj Begum.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 04:01 PM (IST)
Hrithik Roshan Saba Azad
