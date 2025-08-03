‘It Was A Simple Step, But…’: Hrithik Roshan On Dancing With Kiara Advani In War 2

As the release of War 2 approaches, Hrithik Roshan has been reflecting on his career, past choices, and future plans. At a recent event in Sri Lanka, the actor shared candid insights about missing out on two iconic roles, his on-set challenges, working with Kiara Advani, and his upcoming directorial debut.

On Regretting Two Iconic Roles

Hrithik revealed that he had turned down two of Bollywood’s most celebrated films, which later went to Aamir Khan.

“I said no to Dil Chahta Hai, and I said no to 3 Idiots. But I think Aamir [Khan] was the right choice for both those films. It had a destiny,” he said.

His Shortcomings Off-Camera

The actor admitted that memorizing dialogues and dance steps outside of filming has always been a challenge for him.

“One is my dialogues. If I’m not in front of the camera in my real life, my dialogues I will never remember. And the second one is, unfortunately, my dance steps. I can never remember both once I step away from the cameras. It’s unbelievable,” he shared.

On Working With Kiara Advani in War 2

Speaking about his experience shooting with Kiara Advani for the film, Hrithik recalled struggling with what was supposed to be an “easy step.”

“It was a really easy step. But for some reason, when Kiara and I were rehearsing, we were struggling to match our hands and our legs. I had to move like her, she had to move like me. So even though it was simple, it became complicated in trying to match each other. There have been very difficult steps that I’ve done which were actually very easy,” he explained.

Recalling the Iconic ‘Main Aisa Kyu Hoon’

Hrithik also reflected on shooting the famous Lakshya song choreographed by Prabhudheva.

“Like Main Aisa Kyu Hoon looked really difficult, but Mr. Prabhudheva made it so easy for me because he had somebody with me for a month, and I slowly moved into those steps every day, a little bit, a little bit, and then magic, that masterpiece, was born,” he said.

On His Directorial Debut with Krrish 4

The actor admitted to feeling both excited and nervous about stepping into the director’s chair for the first time.

“I need all your love and blessings. I am very excited, but also very nervous. Encouragement will go a long way. I’m scared, but I’m also very, very excited about this new chapter in my life,” Hrithik said.

War 2 Release

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 also stars Jr NTR in a negative role and is slated for release on August 14.