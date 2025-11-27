As Yo Yo Honey Singh readies himself for a massive 11-city tour across India, the rapper has opened up about one of the darkest chapters of his life—his long battle with drug addiction. Standing on the brink of what he calls one of the most defining comebacks of his career, Singh is using his renewed spotlight to caution the youth against the trap that nearly derailed him.

Honey Singh on addiction

In a conversation with NDTV, Singh spoke frankly about how addiction slipped into his life and left lasting damage.

“It caused me a lot of harm, and today I tell all my younger brothers and sisters that they should especially stay away from drugs because they damage you so much," he said. “Slowly, and you don’t even realize it."

He shared that he gave up drugs back in 2014 after doctors diagnosed him and alerted him to his worsening health.

“But even then, it still took me 8 years to recover," Singh admitted. “It just wouldn’t leave my system. And I never want anyone, not even an enemy, to go through what I went through."

His remarks hint at years of emotional upheaval, health struggles, and the psychological toll that kept him away from music and public life.

A rap born in minutes

Despite the turmoil, Singh said creativity continued to strike him unexpectedly. Recalling the fastest track he has ever written, he revealed that “‘High Mera Dil’—I wrote it in 5 or 6 minutes," adding, “No flow created. Just delivered whatever came. Even today, when we perform it, people connect instantly."

How addiction affected his marriage

In an earlier interview, Singh acknowledged that his addiction had a profound impact on his relationship with his then-wife, Shalini Talwar.

“Unke saath rishte itne badhiya nahi rahe thhe uss waqt. Dooriyan thhi," he said, recounting how sudden fame pulled him away from home.

“2011 mei shaadi hone ke baad, 9–10 mahine humlog saath rahe thik thak. Uske baad success ekdum phaata. Mei phir ghar murha hi nahi," he added. “Mummy, papa, gudiya aur Shalini ko maine ekdum chhod diya thha… Bohot kharab kiya."

He described the period as one filled with distance, neglect, and regret—an emotional burden he still acknowledges today.

A global comeback tour

Singh’s long-awaited return is now taking shape through his newly announced international tour. Dubai will be the first global stop, followed by multiple major markets. But it’s the India leg, spanning 11 cities, that has generated the loudest buzz—marking his full-throttle comeback to massive live shows after years spent away from the spotlight.