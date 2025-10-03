Bhupinder Singh Hooda Named Haryana LoP, Rao Narender Singh Takes Congress State Chief Role

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Nearly a year after the Haryana Assembly elections of 2024, the Congress High Command has finally appointed senior leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly.

The announcement came on Monday, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge issuing an official statement confirming Hooda’s elevation. Alongside this, the party also appointed Rao Narender Singh, from the OBC community, as the president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee — a move aimed at balancing representation within the state unit.

According to HT one of a senior Congress functionary told them, “This is the first time we are promoting a combination of Jat and OBC leadership in Haryana. Previously, we tried Jat and SC combinations. We are hopeful this approach will yield political dividends.”

Hooda’s appointment comes after a prolonged delay. Following the Congress’ defeat in the 2024 Assembly elections, Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had initially hesitated to grant him the LoP role, citing intra-party tensions and Hooda’s perceived “non-accommodative” stance during ticket distribution. The elections, held in October 2024, saw the Congress fall short, and Hooda was temporarily denied legislative perks and privileges.

According to party sources, the new arrangement emerged from a strategy devised by Haryana Congress in-charge BK Hariprasad, which received support from both Gandhi and Kharge.

The Chief Minister Hooda

A towering figure in Haryana politics, Hooda served as the state’s Chief Minister from 2004 to 2014 and has been a four-time Member of Parliament and six-time MLA. Hailing from the dominant Jat community, he continues to wield substantial influence over the party’s 37 MLAs and maintains strong ties with farming communities across Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. With this appointment, Hooda is set to assume the LoP role in the Haryana Assembly for the fourth time.

While Hooda retains his stronghold, the elevation of Rao Narender Singh, a former state minister not considered part of Hooda’s core team — signals an attempt by the Congress to bridge internal divides. Hooda reportedly recommended Singh’s appointment, and though he also backed Rao Dan Singh, the latter did not secure enough support from rival factions.

The new leadership combination is already showing signs of reconciliation within the party. Rao Narender Singh recently met Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, a key figure in a faction seen as rival to Hooda, while Sirsa MP Kumari Selja, another Hooda rival, extended her best wishes. Congress hopes this balancing act between old loyalties and emerging leadership will strengthen the party’s position in Haryana ahead of future elections.