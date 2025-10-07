Taylor Swift’s Emotional Reaction At Selena Gomez’s Star-Studded Wedding Melts Hearts

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodTaylor Swift’s Emotional Reaction At Selena Gomez’s Star-Studded Wedding Melts Hearts

Taylor Swift beams with pride at best friend Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara. Fans adore her heartfelt reaction as the couple celebrates surrounded by A-list guests.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 10:15 AM (IST)
The internet is swooning over Taylor Swift’s heartwarming reaction to her best friend Selena Gomez’s wedding to music producer Benny Blanco. In a previously unseen clip shared by Selena on October 6, fans got a glimpse into the special day, with Taylor capturing the bride’s radiant moments while honouring her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Selena Honors Taylor in Emotional Instagram Post

Sharing a series of photos and videos, Selena wrote, “In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always." The clip shows Taylor filming Selena as she prepared for her wedding in Santa Barbara, glowing in a timeless ivory gown with delicate lace and soft makeup. Taylor, meanwhile, looked elegant in a floral-embellished champagne dress paired with her signature red lip.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Taylor’s Heartfelt Praise for the Bride

Behind the camera, Taylor’s admiration was clear as she exclaimed, “Are you even serious right now? Just look at her!" During a SiriusXM Morning Mash Up appearance, she further gushed, “Not just the most beautiful bride, just like the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. I’m just so happy, and she deserves it so much." Her genuine pride and joy for her longtime friend struck a chord with fans worldwide.

A Star-Studded Celebration and Future Wedding Plans

Selena and Benny’s intimate ceremony brought together a constellation of stars, including Paris Hilton, Zoe Saldana, Cara Delevingne, Camila Cabello, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, Ashley Park, and Ed Sheeran. Reports indicate that Taylor delivered a heartfelt speech at the event.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift herself is reportedly planning her wedding with NFL star Travis Kelce. When asked whether Ed Sheeran might perform, she laughed, saying, “He just loves performing so much," hinting at a fun, music-filled celebration in the future.

The touching moments from Selena’s wedding and Taylor’s emotional presence serve as a testament to the two pop icons’ enduring friendship and the joy they bring to each other’s milestones.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 10:15 AM (IST)
SELENA GOMEZ Ed Sheeran Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Benny Blanco Selena Gomez Wedding
