Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are all set to take their relationship to the next level as details about their wedding plans emerge. Just days after the couple announced their engagement, sources have revealed that the two could be tying the knot next summer — and Rhode Island might be the venue of choice.

Rhode Island Tops the List for Swift-Kelce Wedding

A source told Page Six that Swift and Kelce plan to say “I do” in the picturesque state of Rhode Island. “They are getting married next summer in Rhode Island. She is in a hurry to have children,” the source shared.

Even Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee seemed excited about the possibility, commenting on a repost of the couple’s announcement, “Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying.”

A Private, Intimate Ceremony in the Works

According to Page Six, Swift and Kelce are planning a wedding that will be intimate yet beautiful. “It will be more casual than people think,” the source noted, adding that the ceremony will likely include only close family and friends rather than being a grand public spectacle.

‘She Feels Safer With Him Than Anyone She’s Ever Known’

Swift announced the couple’s engagement in a heartfelt Instagram post with photos taken in a dreamy flower garden, captioned: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The pair, who began dating in the summer of 2023, have often expressed their love and support for each other. A source previously told Page Six, “Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise.”

The insider added, “Travis is her protector in every sense of the word. He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her.”