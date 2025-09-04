Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodTaylor Swift Races Toward Happily Ever After With Travis Kelce: Wedding Details Revealed

Taylor Swift Races Toward Happily Ever After With Travis Kelce: Wedding Details Revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning a summer wedding in Rhode Island, aiming for an intimate ceremony with close family and friends.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 08:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are all set to take their relationship to the next level as details about their wedding plans emerge. Just days after the couple announced their engagement, sources have revealed that the two could be tying the knot next summer — and Rhode Island might be the venue of choice.

Rhode Island Tops the List for Swift-Kelce Wedding

A source told Page Six that Swift and Kelce plan to say “I do” in the picturesque state of Rhode Island. “They are getting married next summer in Rhode Island. She is in a hurry to have children,” the source shared.

Even Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee seemed excited about the possibility, commenting on a repost of the couple’s announcement, “Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying.”

A Private, Intimate Ceremony in the Works

According to Page Six, Swift and Kelce are planning a wedding that will be intimate yet beautiful. “It will be more casual than people think,” the source noted, adding that the ceremony will likely include only close family and friends rather than being a grand public spectacle.

‘She Feels Safer With Him Than Anyone She’s Ever Known’

Swift announced the couple’s engagement in a heartfelt Instagram post with photos taken in a dreamy flower garden, captioned: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The pair, who began dating in the summer of 2023, have often expressed their love and support for each other. A source previously told Page Six, “Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise.”

The insider added, “Travis is her protector in every sense of the word. He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her.”

 

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 08:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
GST Council Clears Dual Tax Slabs Of 5%, 18%, Implementation From Sept 22; States Flag Revenue Loss
GST Council Clears Dual Tax Slabs Of 5%, 18%, Implementation From Sept 22; States Flag Revenue Loss
World
President Xi Should Have Mentioned US In Military Parade: Trump
President Xi Should Have Mentioned US In Military Parade: Trump
India
‘Benefit For Farmers, MSME, Middle-Class, Youth’: PM Modi On GST Reforms After Council Nod To 2-Slab System
‘Benefit For Farmers, MSME, Middle-Class’: PM Modi On GST Reforms After Council Nod To 2-Slab System
World
‘Talks Or By Force’: Putin Seeks Conditional End To Ukraine War, Says This On Direct Talks With Zelenskyy
‘Talks Or By Force’: Putin Seeks Conditional End To Ukraine War, Says This On Talks With Zelenskyy
Advertisement

Videos

Nature’s Fury: Landslides Hit Himachal, Bihar Raid Uncovers ₹100 Cr Assets, Uttarakhand Flooded
Delhi Flood Crisis: Yamuna Submerges Vasudev Ghat, 1,000 Rescued From Low-Lying Areas
Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark After Hathnikund Water Release
Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget