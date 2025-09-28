Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Selena Gomez Shares First Wedding Pics, Husband Benny Blanco Drops Heart-Melting Comment

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco married on September 27, 2025, as announced on Instagram with photos of them in custom Ralph Lauren attire.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 08:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Singer and actor Selena Gomez tied the knot with music producer and songwriter Benny Blanco on Saturday. She announced the happy news on Instagram with a romantic post, giving fans a glimpse of their special day. The couple was seen kissing and embracing as they posed for pictures on a scenic lawn, radiating pure joy.

Selena Gomez Shares First Wedding Pictures

In the images and videos shared by Selena, she looked stunning in a white halter bridal gown adorned with floral details, while Benny Blanco opted for a classic tuxedo and bow tie. Both outfits were custom creations by Ralph Lauren. Sharing the post, Selena simply wrote, “(White heart emojis) 9.27.25.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Benny’s Reaction and Fans’ Love

Benny Blanco reacted to Selena’s post with a heartwarming comment: “My wife in real life.” Fans also flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

One fan wrote, "So happy for you!! Congrats, queen; you deserve all the love in the world!"

Another user commented, "Seeing you getting your happy ending is a whole different thing, and it’s the best thing ever. The prettiest bride EVER!!"

Selena-Benny's Relationship Timeline

Speculation about their wedding began when paparazzi spotted a large outdoor tent and other arrangements in the Santa Barbara area.

Selena and Benny met nearly a decade ago and got engaged late last year. The couple first collaborated professionally on the 2019 song I Can’t Get Enough, which also featured J Balvin and Tainy.

Their Careers and Achievements

Benny Blanco has an impressive list of songwriting and production credits, including hits like Teenage Dream by Katy Perry, Circus by Britney Spears, and Maroon 5’s Moves Like Jagger.

Selena Gomez, known for chart-toppers like Calm Down, Good for You, Same Old Love, and Come & Get It, has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry since childhood. She rose to fame with Barney & Friends and later Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place.

In recent years, she has earned critical acclaim for her role alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. With 417 million Instagram followers, Selena holds the record for the most-followed woman on the platform.

 

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 08:31 AM (IST)
SELENA GOMEZ Benny Blanco Selena Benny Wedding Selena Gomez Wedding
