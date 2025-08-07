Jane Etta Pitt, Brad Pitt’s Mother, Passes Away At 84

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodJane Etta Pitt, Brad Pitt’s Mother, Passes Away At 84

Brad Pitt's mother, Jane Etta Pitt, has died at 84. The family, including Pitt's niece Sydney, mourned the retired school counselor, remembering her loving nature.

By : ANI | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 10:03 AM (IST)

Jane Etta Pitt, the mother of Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt, has passed away at the age of 84, reported People. The family of the 'Fight Club' actor paid tribute to her following her demise. The cause of the death has not yet been disclosed by Brad Pitt or his family.

According to the outlet, Pitt and his two younger siblings, brother Doug and sister Julie, were raised in Springfield, Missouri, by Jane, a retired school counsellor, and father William, a former owner of a trucking company.

The 'F1' actor's niece, Sydney, the daughter of his younger brother Doug, remembered Jane as someone who had "the biggest heart" and "cared deeply for everyone and everything."

Posting an emotional tribute to her Instagram handle, after the demise of her grandmother, Sydney wrote, "My sweet Grammy. We were not ready for you to go yet, but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier."

"She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat. There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it. I don't know how we move forward without her. We were truly blessed to have her to love on growing up, and I know she lives on through each of us," she added.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sydney Pitt (@pidney)

According to People magazine, at a special screening of his latest film 'F1' in June, Pitt gave a shout-out to his mom while telling anchor Savannah Guthrie that she watched the Today show on a daily basis.

"I gotta say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning. To Jane Pitt. Love you, Mom," the actor added, waving and blowing a kiss in the video clip shared by Today as quoted by People.

Though Jane and William Pitt generally remained out of the public eye, they occasionally joined their son at major public events, including the 2012 Oscars and the 2014 premiere of 'Unbroken', directed by Pitt's then-wife Angelina Jolie, reported People.

According to the outlet, in 2009, Brad Pitt and his siblings contributed USD 1 million to a Missouri hospital, helping to establish a new wing named in honour of their mother, the Jane Pitt Pediatric Cancer Centre, where the first pediatric oncologist and haematologist were appointed in southwest Missouri. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Brad Pitt Jane Etta Pitt
