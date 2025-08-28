Woman Vandalises Drake’s OVO Store In NYC With Hammer, Causes $24K In Damages

Chaos erupted at Drake’s October’s Very Own (OVO) flagship boutique in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood earlier this week when a woman stormed the luxury store and caused massive damage with a hammer.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., leaving the store with nearly $24,000 worth of losses, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The Attack at OVO

Authorities identified the suspect as 31-year-old Shauna Stoner of Queens. Eyewitnesses described her as striking in appearance, dressed in a denim jacket, leather pants, and carrying a Telfar bag when she entered the store.

Once inside, she reportedly began pulling clothing from racks, spraying paint on merchandise, and tearing items from hangers. The destruction escalated when she pulled a hammer from her bag and smashed several store windows. At one point, she also brandished a knife.

Despite the chaos, police said Stoner never attempted to steal anything from the store. After damaging the property, she exited and walked north along the Bowery.

Arrest on Great Jones Street

Employees refrained from confronting the suspect and immediately alerted authorities. Within minutes, officers tracked her down on Great Jones Street, where she had discarded her jacket and was reportedly left in her underclothes. She was quickly taken into custody.

Witnesses and photographers at the scene recalled Stoner shouting accusations that Drake had “stolen her designs” and declaring her intent to “cut up his clothes.”

She has since been charged with criminal mischief and arson. Staff at the OVO store told investigators they had never seen her before and confirmed she had no known connection to the brand.

OVO’s Global Presence & Drake’s Spotlight

Founded in 2011 by Drake, OVO has grown into a prominent streetwear label with retail locations in Canada, the U.S., and the U.K. Known for its premium hoodies and T-shirts, the brand remains a staple in global hip-hop fashion.

While the vandalism shook fans of the label, Drake himself is currently in headlines for another reason—the release of the trailer for Degrassi: Whatever It Takes. The upcoming documentary revisits his early years as Jimmy Brooks in the Canadian teen series Degrassi.

In the trailer, Drake reflects: “I didn’t have a great time in high school. I just didn’t really fit in. Then one day, my mom called me and told me, ‘You got the role.’ And I just grabbed my bag and left. And man, what a wild journey that started.”

The documentary, directed by Lisa Rideout, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13.