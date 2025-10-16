Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodHollywood Veteran Diane Keaton’s Family Confirms Death From Pneumonia

Hollywood Veteran Diane Keaton’s Family Confirms Death From Pneumonia

Diane Keaton died of pneumonia, her family has revealed, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they received following her death last week.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 06:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran Hollywood actor Diane Keaton died of pneumonia, her family has revealed, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they received following her death last week.

The Oscar-winning actor, known for her acclaimed performances in films such as "Annie Hall", "The Godfather" trilogy, "Manhattan", "Something’s Gotta Give" and "Reds", passed away at the age of 79 on October 11.

“The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11,” the family said in a statement to American news outlet People magazine.

The family also suggested that her fans could make donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter.

"She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her,” the family said.

Keaton was celebrated for her decades-long career in film and her distinct on-screen charm, which made her one of Hollywood’s most enduring stars.

She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Woody Allen’s "Annie Hall" (1977) and earned multiple Oscar nominations throughout her career, including for "Reds" (1981), "Marvin’s Room" (1996), and "Something’s Gotta Give" (2003).

Since her death last week, tributes have been pouring in from her co-stars and friends for the Oscar-winning actor, who, apart from her celebrated film career, was also admired for her passion for architectural preservation and her love for animals. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 06:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diane Keaton
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
All 16 Ministers Of Gujarat Cabinet, Except CM, Resign Ahead Of Tomorrow's Expansion
All 16 Ministers Of Gujarat Cabinet, Except CM, Resign Ahead Of Tomorrow's Expansion
Election 2025
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Reach Out To Lalu Yadav In Bid To Break Bihar Seat-Sharing Deadlock: Report
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Reach Out To Lalu Yadav In Bid To Break Bihar Seat-Sharing Deadlock: Report
Cities
'Something Felt Off': How A Sister's Suspicion Blew Open Bengaluru Doctor’s Shocking Murder Plot
'Something Felt Off': How A Sister's Suspicion Blew Open Bengaluru Doctor’s Shocking Murder Plot
India
Supreme Court Dismisses Telangana Govt's Plea, 42% OBC Quota In Local Bodies Put On Hold
Supreme Court Dismisses Telangana Govt's Plea, 42% OBC Quota In Local Bodies Put On Hold
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget