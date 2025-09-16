Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHema Malini Wishes PM Modi On His 75th Birthday, Prays For His Long Life & Good Health

Hema Malini Wishes PM Modi On His 75th Birthday, Prays For His Long Life & Good Health

Veteran actress Hema Malini wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, saying she is praying for his health and long life.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 11:10 PM (IST)

Veteran actress and BJP member of the Lok Sabha from Mathura, Hema Malini, wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, saying she is praying for his health and long life.

Hema took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a video saying, "Happy birthday Modi ji. Today, on your 75th birthday, I lend you heartfelt greetings from my side, along with my family, and all the Brijwasis. I pray to Lord Krishna for your health and long life. We are proud of you, honorable Prime Minister."

Praising PM Modi for his contribution to the betterment of the country, the 'Dream Girl' added, "Ever since you have taken charge of the country, it has transformed for the better, and has been making progress in every area. In such a short time, you have given India a new recognition on the international platform. I have been associated with you ever since the tenure of the former Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. When you became the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I got the chance to campaign in the state both times."

Hema further recalled how she has had both a professional and personal connection with the Prime Minister for the last 11 years.

She captioned the post, "On the eve of the birthday of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji here's wishing him a very Happy Birthday. For 11 years, Modi Ji, I am associated with you and keep getting constant encouragement and support from you. On your 75th birthday I along with my family and the people of my constituency, Mathura, are praying for your well being. Happy Birthday."

In the meantime, marking PM Modi's 75th birthday, the National Award-winning drama "Chalo Jeete Hain" is gearing up for a special re-release across the country on Wednesday.

Helmed by Mangesh Hadawale, the drama is believed to be inspired by a childhood incident from the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 11:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Hema Malini
