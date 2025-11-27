Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hema Malini Shares Emotional Note Remembering Dharmendra: 'He Was Everything To Me'

Hema Malini Shares Emotional Note Remembering Dharmendra: 'He Was Everything To Me'

A day after he left the hospital, the attending doctor shared a reassuring update, saying his condition is stable, recovery is on track, and he will need rest and routine monitoring in the coming days.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 11:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Three days after the nation woke up to the heartbreaking news of Dharmendra’s death, Hema Malini has penned a deeply personal tribute to her late husband. In a moving message shared on social media, she reflected on their life together, calling him her anchor, confidant and constant source of comfort.

Hema Malini's post about Dharmendra

Posting a carousel of photos with Dharmendra, Hema wrote, “Dharam ji❤️ He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them."

As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever.

My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life.😢After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments….”

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



Dharmendra’s final journey

Dharmendra, one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved figures, passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. His last rites were conducted at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, where colleagues, friends and admirers from across the industry gathered to bid him farewell.

Among the earliest to arrive were Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Amitabh Bachchan, Saira Banu, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Sharma, Rajkumar Santoshi, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and many other prominent names also paid their respects to the Deol family.

The final weeks of the veteran actor

The legendary star had been battling ill health for some time. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on November 10 after his condition worsened. Although he was discharged two days later so his family could continue care at home, his health did not improve, and he passed away on November 24.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife Prakash Kaur, his second wife Hema Malini, and his six children — Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, and Esha and Ahana Deol from his second.

A legacy that shaped generations

Often hailed as the "He-Man of Indian Cinema," Dharmendra’s body of work spans some of the most memorable films ever made — from Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke and Ayee Milan Ki Bela to Chupke Chupke, Anupama and the iconic Sholay. His effortless charm, striking screen presence and versatility earned him a place among the most cherished stars of his era.

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 11:45 AM (IST)

Hema Malini Dharmendra

