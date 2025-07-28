Hanumankind To Seedhemaut: 10 Indian Rappers You Need To Know In 2025

Indian hip-hop is undergoing a powerful evolution. A new generation of rappers is reshaping the music landscape through raw storytelling, regional languages, and global beats. In 2025, the genre is more dynamic than ever, fusing street culture with incisive social commentary and blending traditional sounds with cutting-edge production.

Here are ten rap artists who are not only dominating local charts but also turning heads on international stages:

1. Seedhe Maut

The explosive New Delhi duo—Calm (Siddhant Sharma) and Encore ABJ (Abhijay Negi)—is redefining Indian rap with razor-sharp lyricism and unmatched energy. Formed in 2015, Seedhe Maut speak on everything from politics and education to society and personal battles. After rising through Azadi Records in 2017, they went independent in 2023 following the breakout album Lunch Break. Rooted in the streets and driven by authenticity, Seedhe Maut bring fire to every stage they touch.

2. KR$NA

Formerly known as Prozpekt, New Delhi-based KR$NA is one of the original voices of Indian hip-hop. Celebrated for pioneering lyrical depth in the scene, he merges battle-ready bars with smooth multilingual flow. With international collaborations and a cameo in 'Gully Boy' (2019), KR$NA is a lyrical titan and a consistent top-tier artist in 2025.

3. Chaar Diwari

The musical alias of Garv Taneja, Chaar Diwari is a New Delhi-based producer, singer-songwriter, and visual artist with an experimental Hindi sound. His genre-blending style mixes Bollywood influences with gritty urban textures. Known for introspective lyrics and honest storytelling, his work tackles identity, mental health, and modern life, marking him as a breakout artist in India’s indie hip-hop scene.

4. Hanumankind

Kerala-born Sooraj Cherukat, known as Hanumankind, is a rapper, singer, and actor known for his fearless delivery and genre-hopping sound. He debuted with the EP Kalari in 2019 and rose with Big Dawgs, featuring Kalmi and a remix with A$AP Rocky. His acting debut came in 2024 in Aashiq Abu’s film 'Rifle Club'. Hanumankind’s global perspective and bold presence make him a major name to follow in 2025.

5. MC Stan

Born Altaf Shaikh in Pune, MC Stan is a rapper, lyricist and producer credited with bringing Hindi trap and underground hip-hop to the mainstream. Known for raw street slang and an unfiltered sound, he broke out with Wata and Khuja Mat, then cemented his rise with the albums Tadipaar and Insaan. His 2023 win on 'Bigg Boss 16' catapulted him into the national spotlight. Stan’s massive fanbase, bold visuals and sonic experimentation keep him at the top in 2025.

6. Emiway Bantai

Mumbai’s Bilal Shaikh, better known as Emiway Bantai, is one of Indian hip-hop’s most influential independent voices. He rose to fame with viral tracks like Machayenge and Samajh Mein Aaya Kya, known for their blend of swagger and social commentary. With music rooted in themes of self-belief and perseverance, he has collaborated globally with Snoop Dogg, DAX and Macklemore. His 2024 album Wholeheartedly solidifies his commitment to pushing desi hip-hop on his own terms.

7. Prabh Deep

Prabhdeep Singh from Delhi's Tilak Nagar is a rapper, producer and songwriter with a reputation for uncompromising lyricism and genre-defying sound. His debut Class-Sikh (2017) topped iTunes India and introduced a voice unafraid to challenge norms. Mixing Punjabi slang with experimental beats, later projects like Tabia, Bhram and Thappad! have pushed the creative envelope. With a 2023 Coke Studio debut, Prabh Deep stands as one of the most visionary figures in Indian rap.

8. Dhanji

From Ahmedabad, Dhanji delivers a potent blend of Hindi, Gujarati and English. His 2023 breakout RUAB fuses funk, jazz and boom-bap with sharp reflections on identity, class and mental health. The extended RUAB (Director’s Cut) in 2024 confirmed his status as one of India’s most daring and innovative rap artists.

9. Kinari

A trailblazing transgender rapper and producer from Delhi’s Khirki Extension, Kinari is shaking up Indian hip-hop with her genre-blending style. Mixing disco, ballroom, punk and Bollywood, her sound is unapologetically bold. Her lyrics speak on gender, identity, and LGBTQ+ issues through projects like QUEERBOPS and KATTAR KINNAR. Singles such as Animal and Kutti Kinari reflect a revolutionary voice using hip-hop to provoke thought and push boundaries.

10. Ikka

A veteran of the scene, Ikka brings street credibility with mainstream crossover. From underground hits to Bollywood bangers like In Da Club and Dilbar, he has built a diverse legacy. His albums I and Only Love Gets Reply explore emotional nuance and sharp lyricism, with features from Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah. Ikka remains a key figure in shaping the future of Indian hip-hop in 2025.